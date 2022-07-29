Huawei S-TAG motion sensor unveiled; costs $44.

The Huawei S-Tag is the company’s first expert motion sensor.

The device weighs 7.5g and is even more compact and lightweight than a set of TWS headphones.

It has built-in 9-axis sensors that can track the user’s running motions by reading the movements of the legs and waist.

Huawei has formally introduced the S-TAG professional motion sensor in China. In May of this year, the S-TAG was first made available on the global market.

The Huawei S-Tag, in contrast to the Apple AirTag, is intended for particular sports circumstances and can identify sports data when connected to smart devices like smartphones or smartwatches.

The tag supports both expert running posture monitoring and rigorous analysis of running posture.

The item is the company’s first expert motion sensor. It has built-in 9-axis sensors that can track the user’s running motions by reading the movements of the user’s legs and waist, analyzing 13 different factors.

With this device, Huawei and the Chinese Academy of Sports Science work together to collect research data that is then used to offer expert workout advice.

Weighing only 7.5g, the Huawei S-Tag is even more compact and lightweight than a set of TWS headphones.

The device contains a clip that can be used to attach it to shoes or other objects, and even when it is worn for a long period, the user won’t feel tired using it. Additionally, the device can be submerged up to 50 meters under water.

The Huawei S-TAG professional motion sensor enables mounting on the spokes of bicycle tyres in addition to running, and it can track the rider’s speed, touchdown time, and other information to assist cyclists advance their professional skills.

The Huawei S-Tag has a 9-axis sensor that can read the movements of the user’s feet and waist to control running strategies. To assist in developing the ideal running technique, the sensor will examine 13 characteristics.

The device offers customers expert advice based on joint research by Huawei and the Chinese Academy of Sports Sciences by gathering data while users are exercising.

In terms of battery life, the S-Tag may ensure a battery life of 30 days on a single charge when used as a steps counter.

However, it can only promise a 36-hour battery life if it is mounted to a bike and used while pedaling. It supports quick charging. The gadget also has waterproof capabilities and can survive water up to a 50-meter depth.

The ordinary variant of the device costs 299 Yuan (about $44), while the elite model costs 499 Yuan (about $74). The S-Tag smart sensor’s global availability and cost have not yet been disclosed by Huawei.

