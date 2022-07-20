Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei will shortly release Watch D. Huawei is unveiling a new wristwatch on December 23. According to online photos, the next wristwatch would have a square clock and a huge screen. Let’s check out Huawei’s new Watch D. New watch runs Huawei Lite (Linux). This smartwatch’s 1.6-inch screen size is standard. The Watch D will incorporate blood pressure monitoring, a function seen on few smartwatches worldwide. The Watch D’s blood pressure function has a Class II medical device registration certificate from China’s National Administration of Medical Devices. Huawei D sports an AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch screen.
Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.
|Build
|OS
|Huawei LiteOS (Linux)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|NO
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: No
|Processor
|Chipset
|N/A
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|1.6 Inches
|Resolution
|454 x 454 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|slide and touch gestures
|Memory
|Built-in
|4GB Built-in, 768MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, EDR
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|No
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, HeartRate
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS notifications
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count, Sleep Monitor
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
