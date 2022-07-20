Advertisement
Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Watch D

Huawei will shortly release Watch D. Huawei is unveiling a new wristwatch on December 23.  According to online photos, the next wristwatch would have a square clock and a huge screen. Let’s check out Huawei’s new Watch D. New watch runs Huawei Lite (Linux). This smartwatch’s 1.6-inch screen size is standard. The  Watch D will incorporate blood pressure monitoring, a function seen on few smartwatches worldwide. The Watch D’s blood pressure function has a Class II medical device registration certificate from China’s National Administration of Medical Devices. Huawei D sports an AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch screen.

Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan

Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Huawei Watch D specification

BuildOSHuawei LiteOS (Linux)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMNO
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: No
ProcessorChipsetN/A
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size1.6 Inches
Resolution454 x 454 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Featuresslide and touch gestures
MemoryBuilt-in4GB Built-in, 768MB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, EDR
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBNo
NFCNo
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, HeartRate
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS notifications
TorchYes
ExtraPedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count, Sleep Monitor
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
Also Read

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

In China, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has debuted. It made its...

 

