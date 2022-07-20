Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei will shortly release Watch D. Huawei is unveiling a new wristwatch on December 23. According to online photos, the next wristwatch would have a square clock and a huge screen. Let’s check out Huawei’s new Watch D. New watch runs Huawei Lite (Linux). This smartwatch’s 1.6-inch screen size is standard. The Watch D will incorporate blood pressure monitoring, a function seen on few smartwatches worldwide. The Watch D’s blood pressure function has a Class II medical device registration certificate from China’s National Administration of Medical Devices. Huawei D sports an AMOLED Capacitive Multitouch screen.

Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan

Huawei Watch D price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Huawei Watch D specification

Build OS Huawei LiteOS (Linux) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM NO Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: No Processor Chipset N/A Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 1.6 Inches Resolution 454 x 454 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features slide and touch gestures Memory Built-in 4GB Built-in, 768MB RAM Card No Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, EDR GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB No NFC No Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, HeartRate Browser No Messaging SMS notifications Torch Yes Extra Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor , Blood Pressure Monitor, Calorie Count , Step Count, Sleep Monitor Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable

Advertisement

Also Read Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs In China, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has debuted. It made its...