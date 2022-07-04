Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

In China, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has debuted. It made its debut in May of this year. The most recent product is the Watch Fit’s replacement from the previous year.

The wearable gadget has several parameters and functions relevant to health and convenience.

The 1.74-inch, rectangular HD AMOLED display on the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has an HD resolution. It provides a variety of interchangeable watch faces and an Always-on display.

Up to 50 meters of water cannot enter the gadget.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor for fitness purposes. It can monitor a woman’s menstrual cycle, stress levels, and sleep patterns.

Advertisement

The wearable device supports 97 different fitness modes. Seven animated workout modes are also included.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Specifications:

Build OS Android 5.0 or later iOS 9.0 Dimensions 46 x 30 x 10.7 mm Weight 21 g SIM No Colors Sakura Pink, Graphite Black, Mint Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: No Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 1.6 Inches Resolution 280 x 456 Pixels (~326 PPI) Memory Built-in 4GB Built-in Card No Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth V5.0 GPS Yes USB No NFC No Features Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, HeartRate, SpO2 Browser No Messaging SMS notifications Torch No Extra 5ATM water-resistant, Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo viewer, Voice dial/commands Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable

Price Price in Rs: 21,999 Price in USD: $109

Also Read Apple maintains top spot in the smartwatch market According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of smartwatches increased by 13% between January...