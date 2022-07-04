Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple maintains top spot in the smartwatch market
According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of smartwatches increased by 13% between January...
In China, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has debuted. It made its debut in May of this year. The most recent product is the Watch Fit’s replacement from the previous year.
The wearable gadget has several parameters and functions relevant to health and convenience.
The 1.74-inch, rectangular HD AMOLED display on the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has an HD resolution. It provides a variety of interchangeable watch faces and an Always-on display.
Up to 50 meters of water cannot enter the gadget.
The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor for fitness purposes. It can monitor a woman’s menstrual cycle, stress levels, and sleep patterns.
The wearable device supports 97 different fitness modes. Seven animated workout modes are also included.
The Huawei Watch Fit 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 5.0 or later iOS 9.0
|Dimensions
|46 x 30 x 10.7 mm
|Weight
|21 g
|SIM
|No
|Colors
|Sakura Pink, Graphite Black, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: No
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|1.6 Inches
|Resolution
|280 x 456 Pixels (~326 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4GB Built-in
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|V5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|USB
|No
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, HeartRate, SpO2
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS notifications
|Torch
|No
|Extra
|5ATM water-resistant, Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo viewer, Voice dial/commands
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
Price
|Price in Rs: 21,999 Price in USD: $109
