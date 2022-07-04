Advertisement
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs. (Credits: Google)

In China, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has debuted. It made its debut in May of this year. The most recent product is the Watch Fit’s replacement from the previous year.

The wearable gadget has several parameters and functions relevant to health and convenience.

The 1.74-inch, rectangular HD AMOLED display on the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has an HD resolution. It provides a variety of interchangeable watch faces and an Always-on display.

Up to 50 meters of water cannot enter the gadget.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor for fitness purposes. It can monitor a woman’s menstrual cycle, stress levels, and sleep patterns.

The wearable device supports 97 different fitness modes. Seven animated workout modes are also included.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 21,999.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 5.0 or later iOS 9.0
Dimensions46 x 30 x 10.7 mm
Weight21 g
SIMNo
ColorsSakura Pink, Graphite Black, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: No
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size1.6 Inches
Resolution280 x 456 Pixels (~326 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4GB Built-in
CardNo
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothV5.0
GPSYes
USBNo
NFCNo
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, HeartRate, SpO2
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS notifications
TorchNo
Extra5ATM water-resistant, Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo viewer, Voice dial/commands
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable

Price

Price in Rs: 21,999     Price in USD: $109

 

