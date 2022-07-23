Huawei Y9 Prime Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Y9 smartphone is available 4GB of RAM Memory and Upto 128GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 9 and is powered by the Kirin 710F processor. The handset has a triple rear camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie shooter. This phone also supports fast battery charging and has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh. The phone will be available in three colours: blue, black, and green.

Huawei Y9 prime price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan is PKR 33,999

Huawei Y9 prime Specs:

Advertisement BODY Dimensions 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 3.04 x 0.35 in) Weight 196.8 g (6.95 oz) Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Advertisement

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16.7M Colors Size 6.59 inches, 106.6 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~391 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Others Advertisement EMUI 9.0 Advertisement

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie); EMUI 9 Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G51 MP4

Advertisement

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB Internal 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

CAMERA Primary Triple: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Advertisement Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Advertisement

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery