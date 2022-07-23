Huawei Y9 Prime Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
Huawei Y9 smartphone is available 4GB of RAM Memory and Upto 128GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 9 and is powered by the Kirin 710F processor. The handset has a triple rear camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie shooter. This phone also supports fast battery charging and has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh. The phone will be available in three colours: blue, black, and green.
Huawei Y9 prime price in Pakistan
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan is PKR 33,999
Huawei Y9 prime Specs:
Advertisement
BODY
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 3.04 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|196.8 g (6.95 oz)
|Sim
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement
DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16.7M Colors
|Size
|6.59 inches, 106.6 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~391 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Others
Advertisement
Advertisement
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); EMUI 9
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
Advertisement
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 1 TB
|Internal
|64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|Triple: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, [email protected]
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Others
Advertisement
Advertisement
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.