Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Huawei’s Y9a smartphone has a leaked render that reveals much about it. The next Huawei Y9a will be powered by a powerful Octa-core CPU. Huawei’s Y9a contains 8GB of RAM to function smoothly. The phone’s RAM demonstrates that the Huawei Y9a is high-end. The device will be equipped with dedicated slot that can be used to increase the internal storage capacity.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Huawei Y9a specification

Display Screen size (inches) 6.63 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9

Hardware Processor 1.8GHz octa-core (2x2GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Processor make MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Expandable storage Yes Expandable storage type microSD Expandable storage up to (GB) 256

Camera Rear camera 64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 16-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software Operating system Android 10 Skin EMUI 10.1

Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.10 USB Type-C Yes Headphones 3.5mm Number of SIMs 2 SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes