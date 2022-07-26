Advertisement
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Huawei’s Y9a smartphone has a leaked render that reveals much about it. The next Huawei Y9a will be powered by a powerful Octa-core CPU. Huawei’s Y9a contains 8GB of RAM to function smoothly. The phone’s RAM demonstrates that the Huawei Y9a is high-end. The device will be equipped with dedicated slot that can be used to increase the internal storage capacity.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Huawei Y9a specification

Display
Screen size (inches)6.63
TouchscreenYes
Resolution1080×2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9
Hardware
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (2x2GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G80
RAM6GB
Internal storage128GB
Expandable storageYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256
Camera
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Software
Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinEMUI 10.1
Connectivity
Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10
USB Type-CYes
Headphones3.5mm
Number of SIMs2
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
Sensors
Face unlockYes
Fingerprint sensorYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes
Proximity sensorYes
AccelerometerYes
GyroscopeYes

Also Read

Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera
Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly...

