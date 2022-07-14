Hyundai introduces Ioniq 6 EV with a range of 610 km

Hyundai will invest 95 trillion won ($73 billion) in electrification this decade.

By 2030, the corporation targets for a 7 percent share of the worldwide EV market

Hyundai introduced its first electric car this morning. The official name of the South Korean automaker’s electric vehicle is Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV.

The brand’s entry into the EV Sedan class is an attempt to improve its market positioning and increase its portion of the EV market, which is currently dominated by Tesla Inc.

Specifications of Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

Compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6’s 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery allows it to travel up to 610 kilometres (379 miles) on a single charge.

From the rear, the design elements of the EV resemble those of the Porsche Carrera 911S Turbo. In terms of exterior design, the new EV adopts a streamlined design approach officially called as “Electrified Streamliner.” The front features a C-pillar design reminiscent of a coupe, an electronic rearview mirror with a camera, and a closed design.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is anticipated to be available in single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive powertrains. The most powerful model has roughly 300 horsepower, a range of up to 610 kilometres on electric power alone, and an energy consumption of approximately 14 kWh/100 kilometres.

This year’s production will begin in the third quarter. Beginning in early 2023, sales will commence in the United States, with a bigger rollout to follow.

