Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Hot 20

Advertisement

Infinix Hot20. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset, which is the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it very speedy. It has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 20s boasts an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display noted for its excellent performance.

Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan

The expected price of Infinix Hot 20 is to be Rs. 39,999.

Infinix Hot 20 specification

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
LAUNCH
Announced2022, April 26
StatusAvailable
Advertisement
BODY
Dimensions170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
Weight195 g (6.88 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 90Hz
Size6.82 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~259 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, XOS 10.6
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB/6GB RAM
Advertisement
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP QVGA
FeaturesDual-LED flash
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP
Others
  • Dual-LED flash
    • Advertisement
  • [email protected]
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBYes
Advertisement
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
OthersFast charging 18W
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story