Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Hot20. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset, which is the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it very speedy. It has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 20s boasts an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display noted for its excellent performance.

Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan

The expected price of Infinix Hot 20 is to be Rs. 39,999.

Infinix Hot 20 specification

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE LAUNCH Announced 2022, April 26 Status Available BODY Dimensions 170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.82 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~259 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 12, XOS 10.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB/6GB RAM CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP QVGA Features Dual-LED flash Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP Others Dual-LED flash

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB Yes FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 18W

Advertisement

