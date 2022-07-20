Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Hot20. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset, which is the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it very speedy. It has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 20s boasts an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display noted for its excellent performance.
Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan
The expected price of Infinix Hot 20 is to be Rs. 39,999.
Infinix Hot 20 specification
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, April 26
|Status
|Available
BODY
|Dimensions
|170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.82 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~259 ppi density)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, XOS 10.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB/6GB RAM
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Yes
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Others
|Fast charging 18W
