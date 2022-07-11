Infinix Note 11i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan
Infinix unveiled the Note 11i mid-range phone. The business previously launched the Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Infinix Note 11S. 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. It’s 60Hz. The screen punch-hole houses a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The Infinix Note 11i sports a rectangular camera module with a 48 MP main camera and two 2 MP depth and macro cameras. Infinix Note 11i has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~407 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 8 MP, f/1.79 + 2 MP (portrait lens) + 2 MP (macro lens), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS audio processing, AI noise reduction, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Infinix Note 11i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999.
