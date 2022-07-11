Advertisement
Infinix Note 11i specs & price in Pakistan
Infinix unveiled the Note 11i mid-range phone. The business previously launched the Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Infinix Note 11S. 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. It’s 60Hz. The screen punch-hole houses a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The Infinix Note 11i sports a rectangular camera module with a 48 MP main camera and two 2 MP depth and macro cameras. Infinix Note 11i has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage.

Infinix Note 11i specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~407 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 8 MP, f/1.79 + 2 MP (portrait lens) + 2 MP (macro lens), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS audio processing, AI noise reduction, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999.

Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix will shortly release its Note 12i. The business is developing a...

