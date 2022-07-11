Infinix Note 11i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix unveiled the Note 11i mid-range phone. The business previously launched the Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Infinix Note 11S. 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. It’s 60Hz. The screen punch-hole houses a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The Infinix Note 11i sports a rectangular camera module with a 48 MP main camera and two 2 MP depth and macro cameras. Infinix Note 11i has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage.

Infinix Note 11i specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.6Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~407 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 8 MP, f/1.79 + 2 MP (portrait lens) + 2 MP (macro lens), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS audio processing, AI noise reduction, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999.

Also Read Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan Infinix will shortly release its Note 12i. The business is developing a...