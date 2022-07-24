Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix launches the Note 12 5G. The next smartphone is a Note-series gadget. Infinix Note 12 5G is the next high-end smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-core CPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch screen. The new Infinix Note 12 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.

Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Note 12 5G specification

BODY
Dimensions164.7 x 76.9 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.03 x 0.31 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Blue
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.7 inches
TypeAMOLED
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI393 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Dual-LED flash
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, XOS 10.6
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast Charging 33W
WirelessChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck with Loudspeaker
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
NFCYes
Advertisement

