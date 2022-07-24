Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Specification
The Chinese manufacturer has introduced a new model to the lineup, the...
Infinix launches the Note 12 5G. The next smartphone is a Note-series gadget. Infinix Note 12 5G is the next high-end smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-core CPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch screen. The new Infinix Note 12 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.
Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.9 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.03 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Type
|AMOLED
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|393 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Dual-LED flash
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, XOS 10.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging 33W
|WirelessCharging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck with Loudspeaker
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
