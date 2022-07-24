Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix launches the Note 12 5G. The next smartphone is a Note-series gadget. Infinix Note 12 5G is the next high-end smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. This phone sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-core CPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch screen. The new Infinix Note 12 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.

Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Infinix Note 12 5G specification

BODY Dimensions 164.7 x 76.9 x 8 mm (6.48 x 3.03 x 0.31 in) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.7 inches Type AMOLED Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 393 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Dual-LED flash

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, XOS 10.6 Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By – Fast Charging Fast Charging 33W WirelessCharging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck with Loudspeaker Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot NFC Yes

