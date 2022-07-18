Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Specification

The Chinese manufacturer has introduced a new model to the lineup, the Note 12 Pro 4G, which is the world’s first phone to include MediaTek’s new affordable SoC, the Helio G99. The display on the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is the same as on the 5G model: a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs 59506.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specification

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)

MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Mali-G57 MC2 OS : Android 12, XOS 10.6

: Android 12, XOS 10.6 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

Display: 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 393 PPI

Memory: RAM: 8GB Internal: 128GB Card slot: yes

Camera: Rear (Triple): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 16MP

: Colours: Grey, Blue

Grey, Blue Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: Rs 59506 ($276)