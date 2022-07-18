Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Specification

Advertisement
The Chinese manufacturer has introduced a new model to the lineup, the Note 12 Pro 4G, which is the world’s first phone to include MediaTek’s new affordable SoC, the Helio G99. The display on the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is the same as on the 5G model: a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs 59506.
Infinix Note 12 Pro Specification
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- OS: Android 12, XOS 10.6
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 393 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 8GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card slot: yes
- Rear (Triple): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 16MP
- Colours: Grey, Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: Rs 59506 ($276)
