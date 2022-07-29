Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan and specification
The Infinix Smart 6 Plus has a notched display but with a diagonal of 6.82″.
The smartphone’s screen is less bright, peaking at 440 nits (vs. 500 nits), although it has the same resolution (HD+) as the desktop screen.
The original model’s back cover featured a “Aura Waves textured design” and was covered in an anti-bacterial substance, however the rear panel of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a “mirror back design.”
The Infinix Smart 6 Plus expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.
Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 29,999) Price in USD: $NA
