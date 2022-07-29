Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus has a notched display but with a diagonal of 6.82″.

The smartphone’s screen is less bright, peaking at 440 nits (vs. 500 nits), although it has the same resolution (HD+) as the desktop screen.

The original model’s back cover featured a “Aura Waves textured design” and was covered in an anti-bacterial substance, however the rear panel of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a “mirror back design.”

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Advertisement

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications:

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 29,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan and specification It's time for the market to meet the new Smart 5A from...