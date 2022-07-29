Advertisement
  Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus has a notched display but with a diagonal of 6.82″.

The smartphone’s screen is less bright, peaking at 440 nits (vs. 500 nits), although it has the same resolution (HD+) as the desktop screen.

The original model’s back cover featured a “Aura Waves textured design” and was covered in an anti-bacterial substance, however the rear panel of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a “mirror back design.”

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22 SoC
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 29,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Read More News On

Next Story