Infinix Smart 6 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix launches Smart 6 Plus. Infinix unveils a Smart-series phone. Infinix Smart 6 Plus is a new affordable smartphone. MediaTek Helio A22 SoC will power the new smartphone. Infinix’s Smart 6 Plus includes a Quad-Core CPU to provide this chipset greater power. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The new Infinix Smart 6 will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which users will love. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 resolution. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus contains 2 GB of RAM, which helps the processor work efficiently and speeds up execution. Infinix 6 Plus has 32GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff for a long time. MicroSD card compatibility lets you expand the device’s storage.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.

