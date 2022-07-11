Advertisement
Infinix Smart 6 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Infinix launches Smart 6 Plus. Infinix unveils a Smart-series phone. Infinix Smart 6 Plus is a new affordable smartphone. MediaTek Helio A22 SoC will power the new smartphone. Infinix’s Smart 6 Plus includes a Quad-Core CPU to provide this chipset greater power. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The new Infinix Smart 6 will sport a 6.6-inch screen, which users will love. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 resolution. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus contains 2 GB of RAM, which helps the processor work efficiently and speeds up execution. Infinix 6 Plus has 32GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff for a long time. MicroSD card compatibility lets you expand the device’s storage.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22 SoC
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...

