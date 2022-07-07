Infinix Zero Ultra’s price leaked

Infiniz Zero Ultra with 180W fast charging is expected to be released in Pakistan.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery pack and up to 8GB of RAM.

The new Zero Ultra’s comparison might stand against OnePlus Nord 2T, iOOO Neo 6, and POCO F4 5G.

A brand-new smartphone from Infinix that supports a whopping 180W fast charging is expected to be released in Pakistan, the company recently hinted.

The model in issue may now be dubbed Zero Ultra, and a recent rumor has also disclosed its potential price.

An international tech website claims that the smartphone manufacturer will soon introduce the 180W rapid charging Infinix Zero Ultra in Pakistan under the name Thunder Charge.

The smartphone’s finer points are still unclear, though. Nevertheless, based on the prior teaser, we already know that it will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery pack that can be charged 50% in just 4 minutes owing to the Thunder Charge function.

In addition, the system is anticipated to include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

However, it mentions that the phone might just be a 4G model. The Infinix Zero Ultra might have a chipset from a previous generation, according to the claim.

The report has revealed its potential pricing range, which may be between 65,000 PKR and 79,000 PKR, however further details are still unknown (roughly 315 to 379 US Dollars).

It is, in other words, an upper mid-range phone that will compete with other designs in the same price category, such as the OnePlus Nord 2T, iOOO Neo 6, and the POCO F4 5G.

Its amazing rapid charging rate is without a doubt its standout feature. But given its other features, it is still unclear whether its price is justified.

