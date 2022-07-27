Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri discussed adjustments on Twitter

As many sites change to video to counteract or emulate Tiktok’s popularity.





Instagram chief Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to discuss platform changes and what will happen next. Social media continues to evolve. Will these changes be good? As many sites change to video to counteract or emulate Tiktok’s popularity, there will be pushback from purist users. Instagram users are unhappy with recent modifications.

Mosseri acknowledged the current Instagram accusations. The troubles arose when the platform adopted a Tiktok-style full-screen stream. Mosseri said it’s a test in its present form. He said the platform’s full-screen mode is “not yet excellent” and has to be enhanced before being released to everyone.

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS Advertisement — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Mosseri isn’t bashful about Instagram’s future, saying that although photographs are part of its past, it will concentrate more on videos. Creators are embracing the medium and leveraging the platform for videos, so the extension to video is obvious.

Mosseri ended with suggestions. He said Instagram has to change if you’re receiving negative suggestions. The site provides temporary methods to opt out of suggestions. This helps creators upload their work. Longtime creators must adapt to this transition. The platform is listening, thankfully.

