Instagram now supports in-chat purchasing of goods

Instagram is making it simpler to purchase products through the app. The social media behemoth now allows you to buy purchases right from your direct messaging discussions.
Everything, including order confirmation, payment requests, and even payment collection, will be taken care of in your chats. With this change, everything, like your questions, the business’s answers, and any communication between you and the vendor, will stay in one place. Your information about orders, shipping, and tracking will all be in the same place.
You can also use Meta Pay to pay for things.
Meta says that each week, more than a billion people send a business a message. The goal of the feature is to make your interactions with businesses better and as easy as possible. Instagram says it will work for purchases from “qualified small businesses.”
The official news release from Instagram explains this with a hypothetical scenario. For example, if you’re looking for a bag, you can contact the seller over Instagram DMs, speak with them about specifics and adjustments, and then complete your purchase directly via the conversation after you’re pleased.
The functionality is already being rolled out over the world and should be accessible to the majority of users very soon.
