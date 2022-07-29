Instagram reverses recent modifications

instagram president Adam Mosseri had to address the criticism on Twitter.

This week, Instagram users demanded the site reverse previous modifications. The president Adam Mosseri had to address the criticism on Twitter to explain the changes. Now it has succumbed.

A Platformer speaker said that it would be making changes in the coming weeks, including getting rid of fullscreen photos and videos from the app. Instagram will also cut back on how many suggestions it makes to its users. Before the full-screen update, app users were watching more videos, but Instagram’s data showed that people didn’t like the new feed design. During an earnings call this week, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, said that the number of recommended posts on Instagram is currently above 15%. He also said that by the end of 2023, there would be close to twice as many recommendations on the platform. When you look at Instagram as it is now, it’s hard to imagine what it will be like in 2023.

“When you discover something in your field that you didn’t follow before, there should be a high bar — it should just be great. You should be delighted to see it. And I don’t think that’s happening enough right now. So I think we need to take a step back, in terms of the percentage of feed that are recommendations, get better at ranking and recommendations, and then — if and when we do — we can start to grow again.”

Mosseri said the modifications won’t be permanent, so Zuckerburg’s vision for the future may still be on track. Instagram must evolve to compete with TikTok. TikTok has aggressively expanded, delivering a subscription service for content producers, user safety safeguards, and APIs to increase transparency. These are some recent platform additions.

Instagram must address some tough questions to increase its user base. It’s evident that some of its copied concepts aren’t what people want.

