iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy with two punch holes

iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy images show two punch holes on the backs.

Face ID requires an IR illuminator and an IR camera, with autofocus, allegedly.

Analysts believe base models will adopt a “pill and hole” design for Face ID.

Photos of iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy models are already circulating online. Last week, we examined the backs of the four models – two small and two large, two standard and two Pro – and now it’s time to examine the backs in further detail.

The size of the camera hump in comparison to the rest of the body indicates that this is likely an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Again, we are more concerned in what is (and is not) on the front.

The notch has been eliminated from this generation of iPhone Pro devices (but will remain for a year longer on the vanilla pair). It will be replaced with a split punch hole, also known as a “pill and hole” design — the larger piece is the Face ID system, which requires an IR illuminator and an IR camera, while the other is the new FaceTime camera (with autofocus, allegedly).

This year, the gap between Pro and standard iPhones will be wider than ever before. Not only will the Pros be the only ones with a telephoto camera, but they will also be the only ones with a 48MP main camera and the only ones to receive the Apple A16 chip boost. Analysts anticipate that the standard versions will retain 12-megapixel back cameras and the A15 chip. The vanilla variants also lack the new “pill and hole” design on the front, and the 120Hz refresh rate of their displays remains debatable (going toward “no”).

According to predictions, the iPhone 15 base models will adopt the “pill and hole” design. As early as 2024, it is expected that future iPhones will begin placing a portion of their hardware behind the display. Apple is still evaluating what works and what doesn’t, thus it is impossible to make reliable long-term projections.