iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs

iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs

iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to run iOS v15 and come equipped with a 3687 mAh battery that will let you to play games, listen to music, watch movies, and more for a longer period of time without worrying about battery life.

This forthcoming Apple smartphone iphone 14 pro max is rumoured to include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Consequently, you will be able to save all of your music, films, games, and more on the phone without having to worry about space limitations. In addition, the mobile device is anticipated to be equipped with a strong Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) CPU, allowing you to experience a flawless performance while browsing several programmes and playing graphically intensive games.

In terms of camera specifications, the Apple phone is reported to include a dual camera configuration on the rear. There may be a 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF camera so that you can take photographs that are lifelike. There may be Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection, and Touch Focus on the back camera. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a front-facing 12 MP + SL 3D camera for selfies and video conferencing.

The device is said to have a 6.7-inch (17.01-centimeter) display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels, allowing users to watch movies and play games.

WiFi – Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – Yes, v5.0, and 5G enabled by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are likely to be available on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, a smartphone’s sensors may include an Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, and Siri.

According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm and weigh approximately 228 grammes.

iphone 14 pro max price in USA

Apple’s forthcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to be released in USA on September 4, 2022 (Expected). The mobile device will include appropriate and adequate specifications. It is claimed that the starting price will be $1,199.00.

APPLE IPHONE 14 PRO MAX SPECIFICATIONS (Unofficial)

Key Specs

Ram6 GB
ProcessorApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
Rear Camera12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF
Front Camera12 MP + SL 3D
Battery3687 mAh
Display6.7 inches

General

Launch DateOctober 31, 2022 (Expected)
BrandApple
ModeliPhone 14 Pro Max
Operating SystemiOS v15
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
Fingerprint SensorYes
Price In India84900

Design

Height160.8 mm
Width78.1 mm
Thickness7.4 mm
Weight228 grams
ColoursSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Display

Screen Size6.7 inches (17.01 cm)
Screen Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels
Aspect Ratio19.5:9
Pixel Density458 ppi
Display TypeSuper Retina XDR OLED
Touch ScreenYes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Performance

ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5nm)
ProcessorHexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
Architecture64 bit
GraphicsApple GPU (4-core graphics)
Ram6 GB

Storage

Internal Memory128 GB

Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.4, 120, 13mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes, Dual LED Flash
SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control
Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Video RecordingYes
Front Camera Resolution12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Battery

Capacity3687 mAh
TypeLithium Polymer
User ReplaceableNo

Network Connectivity

Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network Support5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
VolteYes
Sim 14G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
Sim 24G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
WifiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Wifi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
BluetoothYes, v5.0
Gpswith A-GPS, Glonass
NfcYes
Usb ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
Multimedia 

LoudspeakerYes

Special Features 

Fingerprint SensorYes
Other SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri

Warranty

Warranty1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

 

