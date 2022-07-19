iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs

Apple may be sued in US for anticompetitive Apple Pay tactics
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to run iOS v15 and come equipped with a 3687 mAh battery that will let you to play games, listen to music, watch movies, and more for a longer period of time without worrying about battery life.
This forthcoming Apple smartphone iphone 14 pro max is rumoured to include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Consequently, you will be able to save all of your music, films, games, and more on the phone without having to worry about space limitations. In addition, the mobile device is anticipated to be equipped with a strong Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) CPU, allowing you to experience a flawless performance while browsing several programmes and playing graphically intensive games.
In terms of camera specifications, the Apple phone is reported to include a dual camera configuration on the rear. There may be a 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF camera so that you can take photographs that are lifelike. There may be Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection, and Touch Focus on the back camera. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a front-facing 12 MP + SL 3D camera for selfies and video conferencing.
The device is said to have a 6.7-inch (17.01-centimeter) display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels, allowing users to watch movies and play games.
WiFi – Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – Yes, v5.0, and 5G enabled by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are likely to be available on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, a smartphone’s sensors may include an Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, and Siri.
According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm and weigh approximately 228 grammes.
Apple’s forthcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to be released in USA on September 4, 2022 (Expected). The mobile device will include appropriate and adequate specifications. It is claimed that the starting price will be $1,199.00.
Key Specs
|Ram
|6 GB
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|Rear Camera
|12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF
|Front Camera
|12 MP + SL 3D
|Battery
|3687 mAh
|Display
|6.7 inches
General
|Launch Date
|October 31, 2022 (Expected)
|Brand
|Apple
|Model
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Operating System
|iOS v15
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Price In India
|84900
Design
|Height
|160.8 mm
|Width
|78.1 mm
|Thickness
|7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 grams
|Colours
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Display
|Screen Size
|6.7 inches (17.01 cm)
|Screen Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|19.5:9
|Pixel Density
|458 ppi
|Display Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5nm)
|Processor
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Architecture
|64 bit
|Graphics
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Ram
|6 GB
Storage
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
Camera
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.4, 120, 13mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, Dual LED Flash
|Settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|Shooting Modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|Camera Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Front Camera Resolution
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Battery
|Capacity
|3687 mAh
|Type
|Lithium Polymer
|User Replaceable
|No
Network Connectivity
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network Support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Volte
|Yes
|Sim 1
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
|Sim 2
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
|Wifi
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|Wifi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|Gps
|with A-GPS, Glonass
|Nfc
|Yes
|Usb Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
Multimedia
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Other Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri
Warranty
|Warranty
|1 Year Manufacturer Warranty
