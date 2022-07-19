iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to run iOS v15 and come equipped with a 3687 mAh battery that will let you to play games, listen to music, watch movies, and more for a longer period of time without worrying about battery life.

This forthcoming Apple smartphone iphone 14 pro max is rumoured to include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Consequently, you will be able to save all of your music, films, games, and more on the phone without having to worry about space limitations. In addition, the mobile device is anticipated to be equipped with a strong Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) CPU, allowing you to experience a flawless performance while browsing several programmes and playing graphically intensive games.

In terms of camera specifications, the Apple phone is reported to include a dual camera configuration on the rear. There may be a 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF camera so that you can take photographs that are lifelike. There may be Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection, and Touch Focus on the back camera. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a front-facing 12 MP + SL 3D camera for selfies and video conferencing.

The device is said to have a 6.7-inch (17.01-centimeter) display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels, allowing users to watch movies and play games.

WiFi – Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – Yes, v5.0, and 5G enabled by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are likely to be available on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, a smartphone’s sensors may include an Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, and Siri.

According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm and weigh approximately 228 grammes.

iphone 14 pro max price in USA

Apple’s forthcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is anticipated to be released in USA on September 4, 2022 (Expected). The mobile device will include appropriate and adequate specifications. It is claimed that the starting price will be $1,199.00.

APPLE IPHONE 14 PRO MAX SPECIFICATIONS (Unofficial)

Key Specs

Ram 6 GB Processor Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF Front Camera 12 MP + SL 3D Battery 3687 mAh Display 6.7 inches

General

Launch Date October 31, 2022 (Expected) Brand Apple Model iPhone 14 Pro Max Operating System iOS v15 Sim Slots Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network 5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Fingerprint Sensor Yes Price In India 84900

Design

Height 160.8 mm Width 78.1 mm Thickness 7.4 mm Weight 228 grams Colours Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Display

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.01 cm) Screen Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 Pixel Density 458 ppi Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Performance

Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5nm) Processor Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) Architecture 64 bit Graphics Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Ram 6 GB

Storage

Internal Memory 128 GB

Camera

Camera Setup Dual Resolution 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.4, 120, 13mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Auto Focus Yes Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Shooting Modes Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Camera Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Video Recording Yes Front Camera Resolution 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)

Battery

Capacity 3687 mAh Type Lithium Polymer User Replaceable No

Network Connectivity

Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network Support 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Volte Yes Sim 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available Sim 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available Wifi Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth Yes, v5.0 Gps with A-GPS, Glonass Nfc Yes Usb Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Multimedia

Loudspeaker Yes

Special Features

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Other Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri

Warranty

Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty