iPhone 14 Pro will use A16 Bionic chip 

The A16 Bionic will use TSMC’s third-generation 5nm N4P manufacturing node.

Apple will employ A15 Bionic in non-Pro iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

it will enhance performance by 11% and energy efficiency by 22%.

Most iPhone owners don’t know which A-series processor drives their devices. How else can you explain the lack of outcry about Apple’s purported intention to reuse the A15 Bionic processor on non-Pro iPhone 14 units? All iPhone 13 versions, Pro and non-Pro, use the 5nm chip.

Those who choose for the cheaper iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (or Max) will employ the same processor as the iPhone 13 versions. Consumers may pay extra for a phone with a last-generation processor.

Would you buy a used vehicle with an old engine? No. While the A15 Bionic is a terrific processor, you shouldn’t spend more for last year’s performance.

This year, Apple wants to separate non-Pro and Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have the new “sideways I notch,” while the 14 and 14 Plus (or Max) will have the old, contentious notch.

Macworld reports that the A16 Bionic will use TSMC’s third-generation 5nm N4P manufacturing node. Compared to the previous 5nm process, N5, N4P will enhance the A16 Bionic’s performance by 11% and energy efficiency by 22% over the A14 Bionic, which used N5.

Apple won’t use the same production node for three years with TSMC’s 5nm components. TSMC manufactured the A14 Bionic using its first-gen 5nm node and the A15 with its second-gen node. The A16 Bionic employs the new 5nm node.

