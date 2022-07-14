Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iQOO 9T official design image revealed

iQOO 9T official design image revealed

Articles
Advertisement
iQOO 9T official design image revealed

iQOO 9T official design image revealed

Advertisement
  • iQOO’s iQOO 9T will have a 120Hz Samsung E5 AMOLED display and 120W charging.
  • Handset will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

We have our first official look at the upcoming iQOO 9T. The device resembles the iQOO 10 in many ways, including its BMW Motorsport design with white, blue, and red colour highlights and its triple camera arrangement. The fresh image of the handset also displays a digital 20X zoom and vivo’s V1+ camera chip.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo offers the inexpensive smartphone iQoo U1x to the market. Vivo's sub-brand...

iQOO has already confirmed that the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone should also have a 120Hz Samsung E5 AMOLED display and 120W charging, according to leaked specifications. Expect the iQOO 9T to debut alongside the iQOO 10 series during the event on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story