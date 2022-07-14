iQOO 9T official design image revealed

iQOO’s iQOO 9T will have a 120Hz Samsung E5 AMOLED display and 120W charging.

Handset will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

We have our first official look at the upcoming iQOO 9T. The device resembles the iQOO 10 in many ways, including its BMW Motorsport design with white, blue, and red colour highlights and its triple camera arrangement. The fresh image of the handset also displays a digital 20X zoom and vivo’s V1+ camera chip.

iQOO has already confirmed that the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone should also have a 120Hz Samsung E5 AMOLED display and 120W charging, according to leaked specifications. Expect the iQOO 9T to debut alongside the iQOO 10 series during the event on Tuesday.