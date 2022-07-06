iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

iQOO U5e , The handset is powered by one of the most recent chipsets and runs on Android 12. It comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device has an 8 MP selfie camera, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 2 MP macro camera with an LED flash. In terms of display features, it boasts a 6.51-inch screen for better entertainment.

Measurements 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm, 193g. 18W USB-C port is another option. Side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G connection round out the iQOO U5e.

iQOO U5e specs

Design

Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 193 g Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Blue Silver

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Advertisement Display Type IPS Size 6.51” Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 270 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 13MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The iQOO U5e price is Rs ₨ 41,999 in Pakistan.

