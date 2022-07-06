Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

iQOO U5e

Advertisement

iQOO U5e , The handset is powered by one of the most recent chipsets and runs on Android 12. It comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device has an 8 MP selfie camera, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 2 MP macro camera with an LED flash. In terms of display features, it boasts a 6.51-inch screen for better entertainment.

Measurements 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm, 193g. 18W USB-C port is another option. Side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G connection round out the iQOO U5e.

iQOO U5e specs

Design

Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight193 g
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsBlue Silver

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Advertisement
Display TypeIPS
Size6.51”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density270 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary13MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The iQOO U5e price is Rs ₨ 41,999 in Pakistan.

Also Read

Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo iQOO U6e comes with Android 11 Os, 6.58 inches IPS LCD...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story