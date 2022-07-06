iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo iQOO U6e comes with Android 11 Os, 6.58 inches IPS LCD...
iQOO U5e , The handset is powered by one of the most recent chipsets and runs on Android 12. It comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device has an 8 MP selfie camera, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 2 MP macro camera with an LED flash. In terms of display features, it boasts a 6.51-inch screen for better entertainment.
Measurements 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm, 193g. 18W USB-C port is another option. Side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G connection round out the iQOO U5e.
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|193 g
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Blue Silver
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.51”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|270 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The iQOO U5e price is Rs ₨ 41,999 in Pakistan.
