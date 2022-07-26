Advertisement
Edition: English
itel S17 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
itel S17

Itel S17 is a budget smartphone. It has a 6.6-inch HD + 720 x 1612 pixels display, 2.5D curved protective glass, and a slight chin at the bottom. Itel S17 has 1.3GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB RAM. 16 GB of built-in storage, extendable with microSD (up to 128 GB). Itel S17 includes a triple 8MP rear camera. The front camera includes AI Face Beauty 4.0, bokeh, AR stickers, and more. Itel S17’s 5,000mAh battery provides 27 days of standby life, 7 hours of continuous filming, 30 hours of calls, and 70 hours of entertainment. Itel S17’s fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock will please users. The new S17 doesn’t compete with Samsung’s upcoming brands.

itel S17 price in Pakistan

itel S17 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 18,999.

itel S17 specs

Display
Screen Size6.6 Inches
Screen Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels
Screen TypeIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Screen ProtectionN/A
Memory
Internal Memory16 GB
RAM1 GB
Card SlotmicroSD Card, (supports upto 64GB)
Performance
ProcessorN/A
GPUN/A
Battery
Type(Li-ion Non removable) 5000 mAh
Camera
Front Camera8 MP
Front Flash LightNo
Front Video RecordingN/A
Back Flash LightYes
Back Camera8 MP + 3 MP
Back Video Recording[email protected]
Connectivity
BluetoothYes
3GYes
4G/LTEYes
5GNo
RadioN/A
WIFIYes
NFCNo

