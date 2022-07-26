itel S17 price in Pakistan & specification

Itel S17 is a budget smartphone. It has a 6.6-inch HD + 720 x 1612 pixels display, 2.5D curved protective glass, and a slight chin at the bottom. Itel S17 has 1.3GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB RAM. 16 GB of built-in storage, extendable with microSD (up to 128 GB). Itel S17 includes a triple 8MP rear camera. The front camera includes AI Face Beauty 4.0, bokeh, AR stickers, and more. Itel S17’s 5,000mAh battery provides 27 days of standby life, 7 hours of continuous filming, 30 hours of calls, and 70 hours of entertainment. Itel S17’s fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock will please users. The new S17 doesn’t compete with Samsung’s upcoming brands.

itel S17 price in Pakistan

itel S17 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 18,999.

itel S17 specs

Display Screen Size 6.6 Inches Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels Screen Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Screen Protection N/A Memory Internal Memory 16 GB RAM 1 GB Card Slot microSD Card, (supports upto 64GB) Performance Processor N/A GPU N/A Battery Type (Li-ion Non removable) 5000 mAh Camera Front Camera 8 MP Front Flash Light No Front Video Recording N/A Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 8 MP + 3 MP Back Video Recording [email protected] Connectivity Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G No Radio N/A WIFI Yes NFC No

