Latest Intel graphics drivers support Windows 11 version 22H2

One set (version 31.0.101.2111) targets legacy products.

Both versions address a crash in Watch Dogs: Legion while launching the game.

The latest Intel Graphics drivers support Windows 11 22H2 (31.0.101.3222 and 31.0.101.2111).

The latest Intel Graphics drivers for Iris Xe processors – versions 31.0.101.3222 and 31.0.101.2111 – offer official support for Windows 11 version 22H2. They should now work better with this upgrade, and any difficulties with the drivers on that version of Windows are Intel’s responsibility to address.

However, as you can see from the version numbers above, that isn’t the only piece of news here. With the release of its Intel Graphics drivers, the company is also splitting up support for older processors, specifically products from Intel’s 6th through 10th generations. These models will now be on a legacy support model, which means they will only receive critical fixes and security updates on a quarterly basis.

Each driver package now contains two driver file sets. One set (version 31.0.101.2111) targets legacy products, while the other (31.0.101.3222) targets newer models. All the discontinued products predate the Iris Xe graphics architecture, which arrived with 11th-generation Intel mobile processors and improved integrated graphics performance. Both 11th- and 12th-generation Intel processors contain Intel Iris Xe graphics, and there’s also the discrete Intel Iris Xe Max GPU. Intel Arc A-series graphics, which are slowly entering the market, get updates independently and don’t support Windows 11 version 22H2 yet, but a driver update is likely coming soon.

Other than the change in support, the current Intel drivers aren’t very new. Both versions address a crash in Watch Dogs: Legion while launching the game. Version 31.0.101.3222 also fixes an error message when starting Call Of Duty: Vanguard and an issue where some Intel NUC devices may sleep instead of shutting down.

