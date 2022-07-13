Lenovo A6 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo’s A6 Note has mid-range specifications. Z6 Pro is the company’s upcoming smartphone. MediaTek Helio P22 powers the new Lenovo A6 Note. This is a powerful mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s A6 Note has 3GB of RAM. This RAM makes multitasking easier. 32GB of inbuilt storage. The upcoming Lenovo A6 Note will have a MicroSD slot to expand capacity. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. Lenovo’s A6 Note has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD with full HD+ resolution. The Lenovo Note’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera is housed in a water-drop notch. 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels back camera with LED flash.

Lenovo A6 Note specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.09 Inches Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh Standby up to 426 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs – Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo A6 Note price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 38,000.

