Lenovo A6 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo A6 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo A6 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo A6 Note

Lenovo’s A6 Note has mid-range specifications. Z6 Pro is the company’s upcoming smartphone. MediaTek Helio P22 powers the new Lenovo A6 Note. This is a powerful mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s A6 Note has 3GB of RAM. This RAM makes multitasking easier. 32GB of inbuilt storage. The upcoming Lenovo A6 Note will have a MicroSD slot to expand capacity. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. Lenovo’s A6 Note has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD with full HD+ resolution. The Lenovo Note’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera is housed in a water-drop notch. 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels back camera with LED flash.

Lenovo A6 Note specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P22
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.09 Inches
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
Standbyup to 426 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo A6 Note price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 38,000.

Also Read

Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan
Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan

High-tech Lenovo will debut A7 in 2020. Recent phone leaks tell a...

