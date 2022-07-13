Lenovo A6 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan
High-tech Lenovo will debut A7 in 2020. Recent phone leaks tell a...
Lenovo’s A6 Note has mid-range specifications. Z6 Pro is the company’s upcoming smartphone. MediaTek Helio P22 powers the new Lenovo A6 Note. This is a powerful mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s A6 Note has 3GB of RAM. This RAM makes multitasking easier. 32GB of inbuilt storage. The upcoming Lenovo A6 Note will have a MicroSD slot to expand capacity. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. Lenovo’s A6 Note has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD with full HD+ resolution. The Lenovo Note’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera is housed in a water-drop notch. 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels back camera with LED flash.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.09 Inches
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 426 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
|– Fast battery charging
Lenovo A6 Note price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 38,000.
