Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification
High-tech Lenovo will debut A7 in 2020. Recent phone leaks tell a lot. Lenovo A7 will use Unisoc SC9863A chipset. 1.6GHz octa-core processor for top performance. Get the Lenovo A7’s performance. PoweVR IMG8322 visuals boost the phone’s processor. This powerful chipset will be utilised in entry-level smartphones like the Lenovo A7. The new phone has a 720 x 1560 HD+ screen. Lenovo new A7’s 6.09-inch screen. 32 gigabytes of internal storage will be enough to hold large data.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155 x 75 x 12 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.09 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Lenovo A7 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 16,999.
