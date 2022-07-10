Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan

High-tech Lenovo will debut A7 in 2020. Recent phone leaks tell a lot. Lenovo A7 will use Unisoc SC9863A chipset. 1.6GHz octa-core processor for top performance. Get the Lenovo A7’s performance. PoweVR IMG8322 visuals boost the phone’s processor. This powerful chipset will be utilised in entry-level smartphones like the Lenovo A7. The new phone has a 720 x 1560 HD+ screen. Lenovo new A7’s 6.09-inch screen. 32 gigabytes of internal storage will be enough to hold large data.

Lenovo A7 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155 x 75 x 12 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.09 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo A7 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 16,999.

