Lenovo A7 specs & price in Pakistan
High-tech Lenovo will debut A7 in 2020. Recent phone leaks tell a lot. Lenovo A7 will use Unisoc SC9863A chipset. 1.6GHz octa-core processor for top performance. Get the Lenovo A7’s performance. PoweVR IMG8322 visuals boost the phone’s processor. This powerful chipset will be utilised in entry-level smartphones like the Lenovo A7. The new phone has a 720 x 1560 HD+ screen. Lenovo new A7’s 6.09-inch screen. 32 gigabytes of internal storage will be enough to hold large data.

Lenovo A7 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155 x 75 x 12 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.09 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo A7 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 16,999.

Also Read

Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification
Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification

Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone. Lenovo's Legion Y70...

