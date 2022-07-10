Lenovo K13 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo will shortly release the K13 Note. Lenovo released a cheap smartphone. The phone will debut in Russia. Lenovo K13 Note is the future smartphone. Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 is a mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s K13 Note is ultra-fast because to its 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. The Lenovo K13 Note will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. Lenovo’s new K13 Note boasts a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 4GB RAM. The Lenovo Note’s chipset and RAM size show that it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Lenovo K13 Note will have quad cameras.

Lenovo K13 Note specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm Weight 200 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora Gray, Pearl Sakura Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.