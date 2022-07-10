Advertisement
Lenovo K13 Note specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo K13 Note

Lenovo will shortly release the K13 Note. Lenovo released a cheap smartphone. The phone will debut in Russia. Lenovo K13 Note is the future smartphone. Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 is a mid-range chipset. Lenovo’s K13 Note is ultra-fast because to its 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. The Lenovo K13 Note will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. Lenovo’s new K13 Note boasts a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 4GB RAM. The Lenovo Note’s chipset and RAM size show that it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Lenovo K13 Note will have quad cameras.

Lenovo K13 Note specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm
Weight200 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora Gray, Pearl Sakura
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo K13 Note price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
