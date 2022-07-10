Advertisement
Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo will release a Legion Duel 2 laptop. The smartphone maker is developing a gaming-focused flagship. Lenovo launched this smartphone globally as a successor to the Lenovo Legion Duel last year. Lenovo Legion Duel 2 is its future smartphone. Lenovo’s Legion Duel 2 has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.92-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Lenovo Legion Duel has a popular AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm
Weight259 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium White, Ultimate Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.92 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~388 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front44 MP (Motorized pop-up, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.65
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2 USB Type-C (2.0 & 3.1), USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra4 ultrasonic buttons (top), 2 capacitive sliding buttons (back), 6 pressure-sensitive zones (Gaming triggers), RGB light panel (on the back), Built-in two cooling fans, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W (single USB-C port), Fast charging 90W (dual USB-C ports), 50% in 12 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Duel 2’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144999.

Also Read

Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification
Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification

Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone. Lenovo's Legion Y70...

