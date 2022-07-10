Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification
Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone. Lenovo's Legion Y70...
Lenovo will release a Legion Duel 2 laptop. The smartphone maker is developing a gaming-focused flagship. Lenovo launched this smartphone globally as a successor to the Lenovo Legion Duel last year. Lenovo Legion Duel 2 is its future smartphone. Lenovo’s Legion Duel 2 has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.92-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Lenovo Legion Duel has a popular AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm
|Weight
|259 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium White, Ultimate Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.92 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|44 MP (Motorized pop-up, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.65
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2 USB Type-C (2.0 & 3.1), USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|4 ultrasonic buttons (top), 2 capacitive sliding buttons (back), 6 pressure-sensitive zones (Gaming triggers), RGB light panel (on the back), Built-in two cooling fans, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W (single USB-C port), Fast charging 90W (dual USB-C ports), 50% in 12 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)
Lenovo Legion Duel 2’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144999.
