Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo will release a Legion Duel 2 laptop. The smartphone maker is developing a gaming-focused flagship. Lenovo launched this smartphone globally as a successor to the Lenovo Legion Duel last year. Lenovo Legion Duel 2 is its future smartphone. Lenovo’s Legion Duel 2 has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.92-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Lenovo Legion Duel has a popular AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the smartphone.

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm Weight 259 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium White, Ultimate Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.92 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~388 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.) Front 44 MP (Motorized pop-up, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.65 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO , QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2 USB Type-C (2.0 & 3.1), USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 4 ultrasonic buttons (top), 2 capacitive sliding buttons (back), 6 pressure-sensitive zones (Gaming triggers), RGB light panel (on the back), Built-in two cooling fans , Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh – Fast charging 65W (single USB-C port), Fast charging 90W (dual USB-C ports), 50% in 12 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Duel 2’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 144999.