  • Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan & specification
Lenovo’s new Legion Pro model will be more powerful than the previous one. The specifications are huge. Lenovo Legion Pro will be powered by Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets. Lenovo’s Legion Pro will use a flagship chipset to increase performance. Lenovo Legion Pro has 12 and 16GB of RAM. It’s flagship RAM. Imagine the smartphone’s performance.

Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999

Lenovo Legion Pro specification

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIZIUI 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.65 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM or 512GB Buit-in, 16GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front20 MP (Motorized pop-up), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM radio
USBTwo Type-C 1.0 reversible connectors
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo video/editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 90W, 50% in 10 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)

