Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo’s new Legion Pro model will be more powerful than the previous one. The specifications are huge. Lenovo Legion Pro will be powered by Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets. Lenovo’s Legion Pro will use a flagship chipset to increase performance. Lenovo Legion Pro has 12 and 16GB of RAM. It’s flagship RAM. Imagine the smartphone’s performance.

Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999

Lenovo Legion Pro specification

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ZIUI 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.65 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM or 512GB Buit-in, 16GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 20 MP (Motorized pop-up), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM radio USB Two Type-C 1.0 reversible connectors NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo video/editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 90W, 50% in 10 min , 100% in 30 min (advertised)

