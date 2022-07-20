Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 specs & price in Pakistan
Lenovo will release a Legion Duel 2 laptop. The smartphone maker is...
Lenovo’s new Legion Pro model will be more powerful than the previous one. The specifications are huge. Lenovo Legion Pro will be powered by Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets. Lenovo’s Legion Pro will use a flagship chipset to increase performance. Lenovo Legion Pro has 12 and 16GB of RAM. It’s flagship RAM. Imagine the smartphone’s performance.
Lenovo Legion Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 118,999
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ZIUI 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.65 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM or 512GB Buit-in, 16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|20 MP (Motorized pop-up), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Two Type-C 1.0 reversible connectors
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo video/editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 90W, 50% in 10 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)
