Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification

Lenovo Legion Y70 with 8GB RAM / 256GB / 512GB internal storage, Storm Grey colour, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera and 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone. Lenovo Legion Y70 will have 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Y70 specification

Basic Info Brand Lenovo Model Legion Y70 Gaming Phone (L71091) Released Date 2022, July 30 Status Upcoming Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 5G Band 1, 3, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA DISPLAY Type AMOLED Display, Capacitive Touchscreen, 120Hz refresh rate Display Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera Triple 50MP +13 MP + 2 MP LED Flash | AF Front Camera Single: 16MP Camera Features LED Flash, Panorama BODY Dimensions 163.72 × 77.11 × 7.99 mm Weight 205g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Stylus Yes Color Lack, White, Blue, Cyan, Green, Gold, Red, Silver, and Grey PLATFORM OS Android 13 CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 660 MEMORY Internal 128 GB / 256 GB / 512GB Storage RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB Card slot microSDXC BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 4880mAh Battery with Fast charging 68W CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC No OTG No Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection No

Price In Pakistan

The Lenovo Legion Y70 costs Rs 44,660 in Pakistan in 2022.

