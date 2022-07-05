Advertisement
Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification

Articles
Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone.

  • Lenovo’s Legion Y70 Gaming Phone To Feature Up To 16GB Of RAM.
  • 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage.
Lenovo Legion Y70 with 8GB RAM / 256GB / 512GB internal storage, Storm Grey colour, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera and 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone. Lenovo Legion Y70 will have 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Y70 specification

Basic Info
BrandLenovo
ModelLegion Y70 Gaming Phone (L71091)
Released Date2022, July 30
StatusUpcoming
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G Band1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
5G Band1, 3, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED Display, Capacitive Touchscreen, 120Hz refresh rate
Display Size6.67 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back CameraTriple 50MP +13 MP + 2 MP LED Flash | AF
Front CameraSingle: 16MP
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions163.72 × 77.11 × 7.99 mm
Weight205g
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
StylusYes
ColorLack, White, Blue, Cyan, Green, Gold, Red, Silver, and Grey
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 13
CPUOcta-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 660
MEMORY
Internal128 GB / 256 GB / 512GB Storage
RAM8GB/12GB/16GB
Card slotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 4880mAh Battery with Fast charging 68W
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCNo
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionNo

Price In Pakistan

The Lenovo Legion Y70 costs Rs 44,660 in Pakistan in 2022.

