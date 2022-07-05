Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs
Lenovo Legion Y70 with 8GB RAM / 256GB / 512GB internal storage, Storm Grey colour, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera and 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone. Lenovo Legion Y70 will have 16GB of RAM.
|Basic Info
|Brand
|Lenovo
|Model
|Legion Y70 Gaming Phone (L71091)
|Released Date
|2022, July 30
|Status
|Upcoming
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
|5G Band
|1, 3, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED Display, Capacitive Touchscreen, 120Hz refresh rate
|Display Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Triple 50MP +13 MP + 2 MP LED Flash | AF
|Front Camera
|Single: 16MP
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.72 × 77.11 × 7.99 mm
|Weight
|205g
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stylus
|Yes
|Color
|Lack, White, Blue, Cyan, Green, Gold, Red, Silver, and Grey
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB / 256 GB / 512GB Storage
|RAM
|8GB/12GB/16GB
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 4880mAh Battery with Fast charging 68W
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|No
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|No
The Lenovo Legion Y70 costs Rs 44,660 in Pakistan in 2022.
