Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970. Lenovo Legion Y700 features Android 12 Os, an 8.8-inch IPS LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset, a single rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Specifications

BASIC INFO Brand Lenovo Model Legion Y700 Status Available Released 2022, March BODY Dimensions 285.6 x 184.5 x 5.6 mm (11.24 x 7.26 x 0.22 in) Weight 565 g (1.25 lb) Colors Storm Grey Material – SIMs Nano-SIM Water/Dust – DISPLAY Size 8.8 inches Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 500 nits (typ) Resolutions 1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio PPI 343 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Single 13 MP Features LED flash Videos [email protected] Front 8 MP

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, ZUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) GPU Adreno 650 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 6550 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 45W, 100% in 45 min (advertised) Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Yes, with stereo speakers

Tuned by JBL Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS USB USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes