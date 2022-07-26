Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970. Lenovo Legion Y700 features Android 12 Os, an 8.8-inch IPS LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset, a single rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Specifications

BASIC INFO
BrandLenovo
ModelLegion Y700
StatusAvailable
Released2022, March
BODY
Dimensions285.6 x 184.5 x 5.6 mm (11.24 x 7.26 x 0.22 in)
Weight565 g (1.25 lb)
ColorsStorm Grey
Material
SIMsNano-SIM
Water/Dust
DISPLAY
Size8.8 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 500 nits (typ)
Resolutions1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio
PPI343 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Single13 MP
FeaturesLED flash
Videos[email protected]
Front8 MP
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, ZUI 13
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
GPUAdreno 650
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity6550 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 45W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundYes, with stereo speakers
Tuned by JBL
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1 Gen2
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
