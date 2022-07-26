Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970. Lenovo Legion Y700 features Android 12 Os, an 8.8-inch IPS LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset, a single rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan
Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs. 68,970.
Lenovo Legion Y700 Specifications
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Lenovo
|Model
|Legion Y700
|Status
|Available
|Released
|2022, March
|BODY
|Dimensions
|285.6 x 184.5 x 5.6 mm (11.24 x 7.26 x 0.22 in)
|Weight
|565 g (1.25 lb)
|Colors
|Storm Grey
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Nano-SIM
|Water/Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|8.8 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 500 nits (typ)
|Resolutions
|1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio
|PPI
|343 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Single
|13 MP
|Features
|LED flash
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|8 MP
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, ZUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|6550 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 45W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Yes, with stereo speakers
Tuned by JBL
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.