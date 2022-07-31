Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition unveiled

Lenovo has announced the Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet in China.

The tablet has a color-changing glass back and a Snapdragon 870 processor.

It costs 3,699 Yuan (about $549) and is currently on sale in China for about $489.

Advertisement

In China, Lenovo has announced the 8-inch Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet. The new Android tablet costs 3,299 Yuan (about $489), has a color-changing glass back, and is currently on sale.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition might not yet be accessible everywhere, just as the Legion Y700.

The Legion Y700 standard model went on sale in China in February. The features of the Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition are the same as those of the base model.

The tablet is a fantastic gaming gadget and is as little as an Android tablet can be. It sports a chrome shell casing with a Snapdragon 870 chipset as its power source.

The Legion Y700’s LCD screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The new tablet is available in two colors: ice white and glaring blue.

Priced at 3,699 Yuan (about $549), the Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition comes with an inductive rear glass panel.

Advertisement

While the tablet is in use, the glass back changes colors, which can be fun for gamers. Some gamers may feel energized by the RGB lighting’s glowing effects while playing.

The model now comes in three variations in China, but it is still not available elsewhere in the world.

Anyone outside of China who wants to check out a little Android gaming tablet can do so by purchasing it from resellers. Regarding expanding the Legion Y700 tablet’s availability, Lenovo says nothing.