Lenovo Moto Z specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Moto Z with 4GB RAM (RAM). Lenovo Moto Z’s Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 chipset has dual-core 2.15 GHz & dual-core 1.6 GHz Kryo processors with Adreno 530 GPU. This amazing phone has a QHD AMOLED capacitive touch screen with 16M colours. Moto Z by Lenovo sports 5.5-inch multi-touch screen with 1440 x 2560 pixels protected by corning gorilla glass 4. Lenovo Z’s 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8 and dual LED produces vivid images. Lenovo Moto’s Z takes HD films at 2160 pixels/30 fps. This phone sports a 5 mega pixel front camera with f/2.2 lens and LED light.
|Build
|OS
|Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), 7.1.1 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|Dimensions
|153.3 x 75.3 x 5.2 mm
|Weight
|136 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black/Gray, Black/Rose Gold, Black/Gold, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
|GPU
|Adreno 530
|Display
|Technology
|Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 Pixels (~534 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|Micro SD Card (supports upto 256GB)(dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, LED flash, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go, magnetic connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo video/editor, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
|– Fast battery charging
Lenovo Moto Z’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,900
