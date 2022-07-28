Lenovo Smart Display 7 price in Pakistan & specs

Even though it takes up very little space, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is there to assist you in getting the most out of each and every day. You can check your day schedule, keep an eye on the morning traffic, and get caught up on the latest news and sports without sacrificing any of your precious breakfast time thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The Lenovo Smart Display is a nicely designed smart display that boosts Google Assistant’s audio and video. Google must boost its game to win the smart home wars.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 price in Pakistan

The expected amount Smart Display 7 is Rs. 21,000/-

Lenovo Smart Display 7 specs

Processor MediaTek 8167S 1.5GHz Operating System Android Things with the Google Assistant Display 17.78cms (7) SD (1024 x 600), IPS, touch compatible Warranty 1-year limited warranty Speaker 2 x 1.5″ 5W stereo speakers

Passive radiator Microphone Dual-array microphone I/O Buttons Advertisement Microphone mute

Camera shutter

Volume +/- Bluetooth Bluetooth® 5.0 Camera Front: 2MP with wide-angle viewing Webcam 720p Wireless 1×1 WiFi 802.11 ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO Dimensions (W x D x H) 176mm x 15mm x 83mm Weight 675g / 1.5lb Color Blizzard White Country Of Origin China Imported By Lenovo India Pvt Ltd,RBD Icon, Level, 2, Outer Ring Rd, Doddanekundi, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037

