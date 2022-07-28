Lenovo Smart Display 7 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs
On its website, Lenovo has started to tease the Tab P11 Plus...
Even though it takes up very little space, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is there to assist you in getting the most out of each and every day. You can check your day schedule, keep an eye on the morning traffic, and get caught up on the latest news and sports without sacrificing any of your precious breakfast time thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The Lenovo Smart Display is a nicely designed smart display that boosts Google Assistant’s audio and video. Google must boost its game to win the smart home wars.
The expected amount Smart Display 7 is Rs. 21,000/-
|Processor
MediaTek 8167S 1.5GHz
|Operating System
Android Things with the Google Assistant
|Display
|17.78cms (7) SD (1024 x 600), IPS, touch compatible
|Warranty
1-year limited warranty
|Speaker
|Microphone
Dual-array microphone
|I/O Buttons
|Bluetooth
Bluetooth® 5.0
|Camera
|Front: 2MP with wide-angle viewing
|Webcam
|720p
|Wireless
|1×1 WiFi 802.11 ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO
|Dimensions (W x D x H)
|176mm x 15mm x 83mm
|Weight
|675g / 1.5lb
|Color
|Blizzard White
|Country Of Origin
|China
|Imported By
|Lenovo India Pvt Ltd,RBD Icon, Level, 2, Outer Ring Rd, Doddanekundi, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037
