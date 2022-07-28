Advertisement
Lenovo Smart Display 7 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Smart Display 7

Even though it takes up very little space, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is there to assist you in getting the most out of each and every day. You can check your day schedule, keep an eye on the morning traffic, and get caught up on the latest news and sports without sacrificing any of your precious breakfast time thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The Lenovo Smart Display is a nicely designed smart display that boosts Google Assistant’s audio and video. Google must boost its game to win the smart home wars.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 price in Pakistan

The expected amount Smart Display 7 is Rs. 21,000/-

Lenovo Smart Display 7 specs

Processor
MediaTek 8167S 1.5GHz
Operating System
Android Things with the Google Assistant
Display17.78cms (7) SD (1024 x 600), IPS, touch compatible
Warranty
1-year limited warranty
Speaker
  • 2 x 1.5″ 5W stereo speakers
  • Passive radiator
Microphone
Dual-array microphone
I/O Buttons
  • Microphone mute
  • Camera shutter
  • Volume +/-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth® 5.0
CameraFront: 2MP with wide-angle viewing
Webcam720p
Wireless1×1 WiFi 802.11 ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO
Dimensions (W x D x H)176mm x 15mm x 83mm
Weight675g / 1.5lb
ColorBlizzard White
Country Of OriginChina
Imported ByLenovo India Pvt Ltd,RBD Icon, Level, 2, Outer Ring Rd, Doddanekundi, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560037

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs

On its website, Lenovo has started to tease the Tab P11 Plus...

 

