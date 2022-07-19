Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan and specification

The third generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s naturally has various upgrades over the previous model. It’s more suited for work since it’s speedier and has a bigger screen, for instance. AMD and Intel CPUs now support LPDDR5 RAM, so performance should improve. Intel’s RAM is 4800MHz, but AMD’s is 6400MHz.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan
the expected amount of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is Rs. 281050.56/-
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) specification
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
CPU
AMD Radeon 660M Graphics (Ryzen 5)
AMD Radeon 680M Graphics (Ryzen 7)
Storage
256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
512GB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
2TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
RAM
8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
Display
14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch
14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB