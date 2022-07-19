Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan and specification

The third generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s naturally has various upgrades over the previous model. It’s more suited for work since it’s speedier and has a bigger screen, for instance. AMD and Intel CPUs now support LPDDR5 RAM, so performance should improve. Intel’s RAM is 4800MHz, but AMD’s is 6400MHz.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan

the expected amount of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is Rs. 281050.56/-

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) specification

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) CPU AMD Radeon 660M Graphics (Ryzen 5)

AMD Radeon 680M Graphics (Ryzen 7) Storage 256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) Display 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits

14-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate Battery Up to 57Whr battery Ports 1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0)

1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm combo headphone jack Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Webcam 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)

4G LTE Cat16) Color Storm Grey

2.84 lbs (1.29 kg)

Advertisement

