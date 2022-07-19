Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan and specification

Advertisement
The third generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s naturally has various upgrades over the previous model. It’s more suited for work since it’s speedier and has a bigger screen, for instance. AMD and Intel CPUs now support LPDDR5 RAM, so performance should improve. Intel’s RAM is 4800MHz, but AMD’s is 6400MHz.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) price in Pakistan

the expected amount of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is Rs. 281050.56/-

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) specification

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
CPU
  • AMD Radeon 660M Graphics (Ryzen 5)
  • AMD Radeon 680M Graphics (Ryzen 7)
Storage 
  • 256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
  • 2TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
RAM 
  • 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
  • 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
  • 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)
Display
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB
  • 14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits
  • 14-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate
Battery 
  • Up to 57Whr battery
Ports 
  • 1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0)
  • 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)
  • 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 3.5mm combo headphone jack
Audio 
  • Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice
  • Dual microphones
Webcam 
  • 720p HD camera
  • 1080p Full HD camera
  • 1080p Full HD camera + IR camera
Windows Hello 
  • Fingerprint reader (in power button)
  • Optional: IR camera
Connectivity 
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)
  • 4G LTE Cat16)
Color 
  • Storm Grey
  • Thunder Black
Size (WxDxH) 
  • 317.5 x 226.9 x 15.85 mm (12.50 x 8.93 x 0.62 in)
Starting weight 
  • 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg)
