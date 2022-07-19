Advertisement
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) price in Pakistan and specification
Articles
As you might expect, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 has some improvements over the previous generation. For example, it runs faster and has a taller screen, which makes it better for work.

the expected amount of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is Rs.302670.00/-

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) specification

CPU
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)
  • Intel Core i5-1245U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)
  • Intel Core i5-1240P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)
  • Intel Core i5-1250P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)
  • Intel Core i7-1260P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)
  • Intel Core i7-1270P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache)
  • Intel Core i7-1280P (28W, 16 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)
Graphics
Storage
  • 256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
  • 1TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
  • 2TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD
RAM
  • 8GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered)
  • 16GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered)
  • 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered)
Display
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch, 45% NTSC
  • 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
  • 14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
  • 14-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate
Battery
  • Up to 57Whr battery
Ports
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C
  • 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 3.5mm combo headphone jack
Audio
  • Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice
  • Dual microphones
Webcam
  • 720p HD camera
  • 1080p Full HD camera
  • 1080p Full HD camera + IR camera
Windows Hello
  • Fingerprint reader (in power button)
  • Optional: IR camera
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)
  • 4G LTE (Cat20)
Color
  • Storm Grey
  • Thunder Black
Size (WxDxH)
  • 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm (12.50 x 8.93 x 0.65 in)
Starting weight
  • 2.7 lbs (1.22 kg)

