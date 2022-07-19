Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) price in Pakistan and specification

As you might expect, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 has some improvements over the previous generation. For example, it runs faster and has a taller screen, which makes it better for work.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) price in Pakistan

the expected amount of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is Rs.302670.00/-

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) specification

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) CPU Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i5-1245U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i5-1240P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i5-1250P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i7-1260P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

Intel Core i7-1270P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache)

Graphics Storage 256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 Performance SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered) Display 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate Battery Up to 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm combo headphone jack Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Webcam 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)

4G LTE (Cat20) Color Storm Grey

Thunder Black Size (WxDxH) 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm (12.50 x 8.93 x 0.65 in) Starting weight 2.7 lbs (1.22 kg)

