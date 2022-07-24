Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs

ThinkPad is a recognized business notebook brand, and X1 is the flagship. The 10th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon weighs under 2.5 pounds without sacrificing performance. The keyboard is 1.6mm and composed of carbon fiber.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan

The expected price of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Rs. 299905.58/-

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 specs

CPU 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P, 16 Threads, 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores, 18MB cache GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Body 15.36mm x 315.6mm x 222.5mm (0.60″ x 12.43″ x 8.76″), 1.12kg (2.48lbs) Display 14″ (16:10), WUXGA* (1920 x 1200) low power, touch IPS, 400 nits, Eyesafe certified low blue-light emissions, antiglare Memory 16GB LPDDR5 5200Mhz (soldered dual channel) Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Ports 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

Headphone / mic combo

Advertisement

Optional: Nano SIM slot Battery 57 Wh, supports Rapid Charge Connectivity Intel AX211 WiFi 6E (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.2 Camera FHD RGB with webcam privacy shutter Keyboard Backlit keyboard with TrackPoint and 110 mm glass TrackPad, Spill-resistant, air-intake keys Audio Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Voice, 4x 360-degree Quad-Array Microphones Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, Smart Power On fingerprint reader integrated with power button (match-on-chip), Tile® ready, Webcam privacy shutter, Kensington lock slot, Secured-core Material Carbon Fiber (top), magnesium alloy (bottom) OS Windows 11 Pro

Also Read Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices for hybrid working Lenovo has completely redesigned its top-of-the-line mobile workstation, and the 4th-generation ThinkPad...