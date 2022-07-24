Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices for hybrid working
Lenovo has completely redesigned its top-of-the-line mobile workstation, and the 4th-generation ThinkPad...
ThinkPad is a recognized business notebook brand, and X1 is the flagship. The 10th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon weighs under 2.5 pounds without sacrificing performance. The keyboard is 1.6mm and composed of carbon fiber.
The expected price of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Rs. 299905.58/-
|CPU
|12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P, 16 Threads, 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores, 18MB cache
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe graphics
|Body
|15.36mm x 315.6mm x 222.5mm (0.60″ x 12.43″ x 8.76″), 1.12kg (2.48lbs)
|Display
|14″ (16:10), WUXGA* (1920 x 1200) low power, touch IPS, 400 nits, Eyesafe certified low blue-light emissions, antiglare
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5 5200Mhz (soldered dual channel)
|Storage
|512GB PCIe SSD Gen 4
|Ports
|2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
Headphone / mic combo
HDMI 2.0b
Optional: Nano SIM slot
|Battery
|57 Wh, supports Rapid Charge
|Connectivity
|Intel AX211 WiFi 6E (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|FHD RGB with webcam privacy shutter
|Keyboard
|Backlit keyboard with TrackPoint and 110 mm glass TrackPad, Spill-resistant, air-intake keys
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Voice, 4x 360-degree Quad-Array Microphones
|Security
|Discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, Smart Power On fingerprint reader integrated with power button (match-on-chip), Tile® ready, Webcam privacy shutter, Kensington lock slot, Secured-core
|Material
|Carbon Fiber (top), magnesium alloy (bottom)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
