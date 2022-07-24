Advertisement
  Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

ThinkPad is a recognized business notebook brand, and X1 is the flagship. The 10th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon weighs under 2.5 pounds without sacrificing performance. The keyboard is 1.6mm and composed of carbon fiber.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 price in Pakistan

The expected price of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Rs. 299905.58/-

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 specs

CPU12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P, 16 Threads, 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores, 18MB cache
GPUIntel Iris Xe graphics
Body15.36mm x 315.6mm x 222.5mm (0.60″ x 12.43″ x 8.76″), 1.12kg (2.48lbs)
Display14″ (16:10), WUXGA* (1920 x 1200) low power, touch IPS, 400 nits, Eyesafe certified low blue-light emissions, antiglare
Memory16GB LPDDR5 5200Mhz (soldered dual channel)
Storage512GB PCIe SSD Gen 4
Ports2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
Headphone / mic combo
HDMI 2.0b
Optional: Nano SIM slot
Battery57 Wh, supports Rapid Charge
ConnectivityIntel AX211 WiFi 6E (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.2
CameraFHD RGB with webcam privacy shutter
KeyboardBacklit keyboard with TrackPoint and 110 mm glass TrackPad, Spill-resistant, air-intake keys
AudioDolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Voice, 4x 360-degree Quad-Array Microphones
SecurityDiscrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, Smart Power On fingerprint reader integrated with power button (match-on-chip), Tile® ready, Webcam privacy shutter, Kensington lock slot, Secured-core
MaterialCarbon Fiber (top), magnesium alloy (bottom)
OSWindows 11 Pro

Also Read

Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices for hybrid working
Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad and ThinkVision devices for hybrid working

Lenovo has completely redesigned its top-of-the-line mobile workstation, and the 4th-generation ThinkPad...

