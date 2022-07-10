Lenovo Vibe P2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs
Lenovo is a prominent phone brand, and Vibe P2 will launch soon. Lenovo is known for its fantastic and stylish phones, but the Vibe P2 will also succeed. This device is a natural sequel to its newly introduced sister. Vibe P2 fans are excited about its features. This technology could overshadow his ancestor’s grandeur. Latest Lenovo Vibe P2 looks bold, subtle, and delightful. The case’s matte surface and blending panel and metal hues make a good impression.
|Build
|OS
|Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
|Dimensions
|153 x 76 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Champagne gold, Graphite gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers)
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery
|Standby
|up to 768 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 79 hrs
|– Fast battery charging
Lenovo Vibe P2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,900.
