Lenovo Vibe P2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo is a prominent phone brand, and Vibe P2 will launch soon. Lenovo is known for its fantastic and stylish phones, but the Vibe P2 will also succeed. This device is a natural sequel to its newly introduced sister. Vibe P2 fans are excited about its features. This technology could overshadow his ancestor’s grandeur. Latest Lenovo Vibe P2 looks bold, subtle, and delightful. The case’s matte surface and blending panel and metal hues make a good impression.

Lenovo Vibe P2 specs

Build OS Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat) Dimensions 153 x 76 x 8.3 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Champagne gold, Graphite gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers) Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features f/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk Battery Capacity (Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery Standby up to 768 hrs Talktime up to 79 hrs – Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe P2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,900.

