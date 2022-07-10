Lenovo Vibe P2 specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Lenovo Vibe P2

Lenovo is a prominent phone brand, and Vibe P2 will launch soon. Lenovo is known for its fantastic and stylish phones, but the Vibe P2 will also succeed. This device is a natural sequel to its newly introduced sister. Vibe P2 fans are excited about its features. This technology could overshadow his ancestor’s grandeur. Latest Lenovo Vibe P2 looks bold, subtle, and delightful. The case’s matte surface and blending panel and metal hues make a good impression.

Lenovo Vibe P2 specs

BuildOSAndroid OS v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
Dimensions153 x 76 x 8.3 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsChampagne gold, Graphite gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2 GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch (up to 10 fingers)
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)(uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
Featuresf/2.0, 21mm, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 um pixel size, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Google talk
BatteryCapacity(Li-Ion Non removable) 5100 mAh Battery
Standbyup to 768 hrs
Talktimeup to 79 hrs
– Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe P2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,900.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in Pakistan & Specs

On its website, Lenovo has started to tease the Tab P11 Plus...

