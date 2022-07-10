Advertisement
Lenovo Vibe Z2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe Z2

Lenovo launches the slim Vibe Z2 smartphone, which focuses on utilitarian aesthetics. Lenovo Z2’s precisely clean lines gracefully emphasise the chrome edges. Wrapped in a magnificent brushed aluminium casing, the phone offers a great look and superior performance. Vibe’s Z2 is a great pick for those who value quality and want to be the best. Vibe Z2’s camera boasts an optical stabiliser and 13 megapixel sensor for amazing images any time of day. Preinstalled SNAPit on your Vibe Edition Z2 allows you to take more professional photos and apply presets to enhance them. The newest Vibe has a 5.5-inch HD display (1280 * 720 pixels).

Lenovo Vibe Z2 specs

BuildOSAndroid OS, v4.4 (KitKat)
Dimensions148.5 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight158 g
SIMDual-SIM, Dual Standby, Micro-SIM
ColorsWhite, Gold, Titanium
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 20(800)
ProcessorCPU1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
GPUAdreno 306
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 inches
Resolution720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain13 MP, 4160 x 3120 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesOptical image stabilization, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video [email protected]
Front8.0 MP Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (Not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Audio3.5mm audio jack
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraOrganizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Air gestures, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, SNS integration
BatteryCapacity3000 mAh
Standbyup to 408 hrs
Talktimeup to 30 hrs

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe Z2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,000.

