Lenovo Vibe Z2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification
Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone. Lenovo's Legion Y70...
Lenovo launches the slim Vibe Z2 smartphone, which focuses on utilitarian aesthetics. Lenovo Z2’s precisely clean lines gracefully emphasise the chrome edges. Wrapped in a magnificent brushed aluminium casing, the phone offers a great look and superior performance. Vibe’s Z2 is a great pick for those who value quality and want to be the best. Vibe Z2’s camera boasts an optical stabiliser and 13 megapixel sensor for amazing images any time of day. Preinstalled SNAPit on your Vibe Edition Z2 allows you to take more professional photos and apply presets to enhance them. The newest Vibe has a 5.5-inch HD display (1280 * 720 pixels).
|Build
|OS
|Android OS, v4.4 (KitKat)
|Dimensions
|148.5 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|158 g
|SIM
|Dual-SIM, Dual Standby, Micro-SIM
|Colors
|White, Gold, Titanium
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
|GPU
|Adreno 306
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, 4160 x 3120 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Optical image stabilization, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video [email protected]
|Front
|8.0 MP Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (Not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Air gestures, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, SNS integration
|Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 408 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 30 hrs
Lenovo Vibe Z2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,000.
