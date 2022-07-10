Lenovo Vibe Z2 specs & price in Pakistan

Lenovo launches the slim Vibe Z2 smartphone, which focuses on utilitarian aesthetics. Lenovo Z2’s precisely clean lines gracefully emphasise the chrome edges. Wrapped in a magnificent brushed aluminium casing, the phone offers a great look and superior performance. Vibe’s Z2 is a great pick for those who value quality and want to be the best. Vibe Z2’s camera boasts an optical stabiliser and 13 megapixel sensor for amazing images any time of day. Preinstalled SNAPit on your Vibe Edition Z2 allows you to take more professional photos and apply presets to enhance them. The newest Vibe has a 5.5-inch HD display (1280 * 720 pixels).

Lenovo Vibe Z2 specs

Build OS Android OS , v4.4 (KitKat) Dimensions 148.5 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 158 g SIM Dual-SIM, Dual Standby, Micro-SIM Colors White, Gold, Titanium Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 20(800) Processor CPU 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 GPU Adreno 306 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 13 MP, 4160 x 3120 pixels, autofocus, LED flash Features Optical image stabilization, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video [email protected] Front 8.0 MP Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (Not yet confirmed ) USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Audio 3.5mm audio jack Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Air gestures, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, SNS integration Battery Capacity 3000 mAh Standby up to 408 hrs Talktime up to 30 hrs

Price in Pakistan

Build OS Android OS , v4.4 (KitKat) Dimensions 148.5 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 158 g SIM Dual-SIM, Dual Standby, Micro-SIM Colors White, Gold, Titanium Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 20(800) Processor CPU 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 GPU Adreno 306 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 13 MP, 4160 x 3120 pixels, autofocus, LED flash Features Optical image stabilization, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video [email protected] Front 8.0 MP Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (Not yet confirmed ) USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Audio 3.5mm audio jack Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Air gestures, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, SNS integration Battery Capacity 3000 mAh Standby up to 408 hrs Talktime up to 30 hrs

Price in Pakistan

Lenovo Vibe Z2’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,000.

Also Read Lenovo Legion Y70 Price In Pakistan and specification Lenovo Legion Y70 Gaming Phone series of Mobile Phone. Lenovo's Legion Y70...