Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo will introduce its new Z5 Pro smartphone during China’s largest festivals. Smartphone firms will offer inexpensive models during festivals. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT costs $198. Looking at the phone’s specifications, the pricing seems acceptable. Lenovo’s Z5 Pro GT has Snapdragon 855. Most flagship cellphones utilise this chipset. So, Lenovo Z5 Pro’s chipset is flagship. The Z5 Pro GT from Lenovo is a flagship gadget because of its high-end processor, RAM, and storage space.
The expected price of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is Rs. 90,499 in Pakistan
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ZUI 10
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.39 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.6″, PDAF + 24 MP, 1/2.8″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under Display), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3350 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
