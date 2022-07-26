Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo will introduce its new Z5 Pro smartphone during China’s largest festivals. Smartphone firms will offer inexpensive models during festivals. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT costs $198. Looking at the phone’s specifications, the pricing seems acceptable. Lenovo’s Z5 Pro GT has Snapdragon 855. Most flagship cellphones utilise this chipset. So, Lenovo Z5 Pro’s chipset is flagship. The Z5 Pro GT from Lenovo is a flagship gadget because of its high-end processor, RAM, and storage space.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan

The expected price of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is Rs. 90,499 in Pakistan

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT specification

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ZUI 10 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 855 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.39 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.6″, PDAF + 24 MP, 1/2.8″, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under Display), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3350 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

