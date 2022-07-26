Advertisement
  Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

Lenovo will introduce its new Z5 Pro smartphone during China’s largest festivals. Smartphone firms will offer inexpensive models during festivals. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT costs $198. Looking at the phone’s specifications, the pricing seems acceptable. Lenovo’s Z5 Pro GT has Snapdragon 855. Most flagship cellphones utilise this chipset. So, Lenovo Z5 Pro’s chipset is flagship. The Z5 Pro GT from Lenovo is a flagship gadget because of its high-end processor, RAM, and storage space.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan

The expected price of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is Rs. 90,499 in Pakistan

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT specification

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIZUI 10
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 855
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.39 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.6″, PDAF + 24 MP, 1/2.8″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Under Display), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3350 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector Unveiled
Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector Unveiled

Lenovo Yoga 7000, the latest addition to the Chinese electronics manufacturer's projector...

