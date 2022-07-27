Look first at Intel Sapphire Rapids workstations

The Sapphire Rapids-WS processors won’t be competing with AMD’s EPYC 7003.

Online leaks reveal Intel’s future high-performance workstation CPUs.

The Intel upcoming series of high performance workstation-focused CPUs have been leaked online, which is fantastic news for video editors.

The Sapphire Rapids-WS processors won’t be competing with AMD’s EPYC 7003 (Milan) processors, which are made for the data Centre. Instead, they will go up against AMD’s Threadripper PRO line of processors.

Videocardz thinks that the new Xeon Workstation will replace Intel’s previous high-performance desktop CPUs, the Ice Lake-X/Cascade-Lake-X SKUs, and that it will need a new motherboard, the “Maverick” W790 Sapphire Rapids 112L, to work.

Sources didn’t say for sure how many memory channels and PCIe lanes the new processors would have, but they did say that they could have 112 PCIe 5 lanes and support for 8 channels.

Clock speeds for the new hardware are said to go up to 3.2GHz, with most parts running between 2.0GHz and 2.9GHz.

Depending on which model you choose, the thermal design power (TDP) will be different. The W9 Xeon, the most powerful model, has a wattage of between 300 and 350 watts, while the W7 Xeon has a wattage of between 220 and 270 watts.

