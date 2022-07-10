Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022
xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G Excepted...
Meizu mblu 10, powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, gets the model number M2110. It has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+).
On the back, the Meizu mblu 10 has a triple camera array that is vertically aligned. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging, provides the device’s power.
Last but not least, it weighs 201g, has a thickness of 9.3mm, and comes in three colors (white, green, and black).
In China, Meizu hopes to ship 50 million smartphones. It might be possible to accomplish the goal with affordable versions like the mblu 10.
The Meizu mblu 10 price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,081.
Meizu mblu 10 Specifications:
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.5×76.5×9.3 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|Colors
|White, gold and blue colors
|Material
|Glass front
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|Water-repellent design (IP52)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.51 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Resolutions
|720 x 1600 pixels
|PPI
|393 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|PLATFORM
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|OS
|Android 11
|CAMERA
|Main Triple
|48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
HDR
Advertisement
[email protected]/120fps
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 10W
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand-by
|N/A
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Sound
|3.5mm jack
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Walan
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.