Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Meizu mblu 10, powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, gets the model number M2110. It has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+).

On the back, the Meizu mblu 10 has a triple camera array that is vertically aligned. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging, provides the device’s power.

Last but not least, it weighs 201g, has a thickness of 9.3mm, and comes in three colors (white, green, and black).

In China, Meizu hopes to ship 50 million smartphones. It might be possible to accomplish the goal with affordable versions like the mblu 10.

Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan

The Meizu mblu 10 price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,081.

Meizu mblu 10 Specifications:

NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
BODY
Dimensions164.5×76.5×9.3 mm
Weight201 g
ColorsWhite, gold and blue colors
MaterialGlass front
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustWater-repellent design (IP52)
DISPLAY
Size6.51 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+
Resolutions720 x 1600 pixels
PPI393 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
PLATFORM
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
OSAndroid 11
CAMERA
Main Triple48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Front32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
HDR
[email protected]/120fps
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 10W
Talk TimeN/A
Stand-byN/A
COMMONS
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Sound3.5mm jack
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
WalanWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

