Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Meizu mblu 10, powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, gets the model number M2110. It has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+).

On the back, the Meizu mblu 10 has a triple camera array that is vertically aligned. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging, provides the device’s power.

Last but not least, it weighs 201g, has a thickness of 9.3mm, and comes in three colors (white, green, and black).

In China, Meizu hopes to ship 50 million smartphones. It might be possible to accomplish the goal with affordable versions like the mblu 10.

Meizu mblu 10 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Meizu mblu 10 price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,081.

Meizu mblu 10 Specifications:

NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G BODY Dimensions 164.5×76.5×9.3 mm Weight 201 g Colors White, gold and blue colors Material Glass front SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust Water-repellent design (IP52) DISPLAY Size 6.51 inches Type IPS LCD, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+ Resolutions 720 x 1600 pixels PPI 393 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – PLATFORM CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) OS Android 11 CAMERA Main Triple 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Front 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm

Advertisement

[email protected]/120fps BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 10W Talk Time N/A Stand-by N/A COMMONS Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Sound 3.5mm jack

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic USB USB Type-C 2.0 Walan Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

Also Read Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022 xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G Excepted...