Microsoft Edge is now faster than ever thanks to a clever trick

Caches help load websites fast.

Microsoft Edge 102 and later “automatically compresses disc caches”

Microsoft Edge will soon automatically reduce disc caches, aiding efficiency and speed.

Microsoft Edge will soon automatically reduce disc caches, aiding efficiency and providing users with a perceptible speed improvement.

Despite fierce competition from Google Chrome (which, like Edge, is built on the Chromium platform) and Apple’s Safari, the business claims its mission is to “provide the highest performance browser possible on Windows and other platforms.

Microsoft Edge 102 and later will “automatically compress disc caches on devices that fulfil eligibility tests, to ensure the compression is advantageous without hurting performance,” according to Microsoft.

The company says browser caches are “frequently compressible.” Caches help load websites fast, but they might reduce a computer’s storage space and slow it down. Microsoft Edge should operate faster by compressing its caches.

It has had a competitive disadvantage despite being the default browser on contemporary Windows computers, but the firm has been working hard to improve it.

Recently, the browser’s CPU and memory needs were reduced, which might have a less negative impact on battery life. According to Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab), sleeping tabs should use 32% less memory on average, with a 37% decrease in CPU utilisation.

Furthermore, the company’s plan foreshadows future changes aimed at increasing efficiency. We reported last month on a new side-by-side functionality that would be coming to Edge in August 2022.

