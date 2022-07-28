Microsoft Ignite will be in-person event once more

Microsoft will continue to host global livestreams.

Microsoft launched the official website for its Ignite conference in October, and it appears that the event will return to Seattle in person for the first time since 2019. Microsoft will continue to host global livestreams, but some people will be able to attend in person if they wish.

Ignite registration has yet to open, but it will take place from October 12th to 14th. Attending Microsoft Ignite used to be fairly expensive, but with the event going all-digital in 2020 and 2021, anyone could get the full experience for free. It’s unclear what the pricing structure for in-person attendance will be, or what benefits you might get from attending in person rather than watching online. According to Microsoft, the price will “depend on the in-person event experience you choose.” More information will be available when registration opens in August.

Microsoft also warns that space will be limited, so it appears that the event will be smaller than previous Ignite conferences. Again, not all of the details are known.

In terms of what to expect from the Ignite event in general, it should primarily focus on Microsoft 365, Azure, and other products geared toward business customers. At these events, Windows usually takes a back seat, but there’s always a chance we’ll see something. Windows 11 version 22H2 is expected to be released in September, followed by Windows 12, but we’re unlikely to hear anything about that anytime soon.

If you’re more interested in Microsoft hardware, we’re expecting a Surface event in the fall, which will include devices such as the Surface Pro 9, a new Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ3 chipset, the Surface Laptop 5, and possibly a Surface Studio 3. However, as is often the case with these things, it will be completely separate from Ignite.

