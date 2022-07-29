Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22621.317 with patches

Microsoft seems unstoppable with Windows Insider upgrades.

Windows 11 Release Preview users get a fourth build.

This is one of the day’s lesser updates, Windows 11 build 22621.317.

Advertisement

Microsoft seems unstoppable with Windows Insider upgrades. Today, Windows 11 Release Preview users get a fourth build. This is one of the day’s lesser updates, Windows 11 build 22621.317. This is where Microsoft tests Windows 11 version 22H2 before it’s released, so focusing on reliability over introducing new features makes sense.

Unlike the other builds that came out today, this one is mostly about fixing bugs and feels more like a regular update. Even so, the list of things to fix isn’t too long. Here’s what Microsoft says has been fixed:

We resolved a problem that was preventing troubleshooters from opening. We corrected an issue that might cause game latency to rise when vertical sync (VSync or v-sync) is enabled. We resolved a problem with the ProjectionManager. Advertisement The StartProjectingAsync API is used to prevent some locations from connecting to Miracast Sinks. We resolved a problem that caused the Smart App Control to reject catalog-signed files. We resolved a problem that caused the Take a Test app to delete all lockdown enforcement policies when you closed it. We solved an issue that might cause photographs taken using the Camera app to be severely distorted. This problem happens while using certain cameras in low-light situations. When you debug drivers with Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2 or later, an error is thrown. We resolved an issue that was causing the Windows profile service to fail intermittently. The issue might occur during the sign-in process. “gpsvc service failed to sign in,” says the error notice. “Access is denied.” Advertisement We resolved an issue that prevented virtualized App-V Office apps from opening or from responding.

Microsoft’s intention for releasing Windows 11 version 22H2 to the public is unclear since the Windows Insider channels are separated. Both the Beta and Release Preview channels are testing build 22621, which should be the same update overall. However, the Beta channel is a few minor build numbers ahead, with version 22621.440 coming out earlier today. Some of the Beta channel is testing build 22622, which offers new functionality. Microsoft is expected to release Windows 11 version 22H2 in September or October, although it’s unclear which build will be made public.

You can acquire Windows 11 build 22621.317 by navigating to Settings and then Windows Update, providing you’re in the Release Preview channel and running Windows 11. If your PC doesn’t support Windows 11, Microsoft also released Windows 10 version 22H2 today.

Also Read Microsoft earnings fall short as computer sales sag Microsoft reported a profit of $16.7 billion on revenue of $51.9 billion,...