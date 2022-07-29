Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22621.317 with patches

Microsoft earnings fall short as computer sales sag
Microsoft seems unstoppable with Windows Insider upgrades. Today, Windows 11 Release Preview users get a fourth build. This is one of the day’s lesser updates, Windows 11 build 22621.317. This is where Microsoft tests Windows 11 version 22H2 before it’s released, so focusing on reliability over introducing new features makes sense.
Unlike the other builds that came out today, this one is mostly about fixing bugs and feels more like a regular update. Even so, the list of things to fix isn’t too long. Here’s what Microsoft says has been fixed:
Microsoft’s intention for releasing Windows 11 version 22H2 to the public is unclear since the Windows Insider channels are separated. Both the Beta and Release Preview channels are testing build 22621, which should be the same update overall. However, the Beta channel is a few minor build numbers ahead, with version 22621.440 coming out earlier today. Some of the Beta channel is testing build 22622, which offers new functionality. Microsoft is expected to release Windows 11 version 22H2 in September or October, although it’s unclear which build will be made public.
You can acquire Windows 11 build 22621.317 by navigating to Settings and then Windows Update, providing you’re in the Release Preview channel and running Windows 11. If your PC doesn’t support Windows 11, Microsoft also released Windows 10 version 22H2 today.
