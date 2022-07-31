Microsoft servers are hacked to add proxies

Proxyware is on the rise due to its capacity to remain undetected for lengthy periods of time.

The bandwidth of endpoints has been monetized by hackers installing malware on Microsoft SQL servers.

Ahnlab discovered a new type of malware known as proxyware, which converts the host device into a proxy(opens in new tab) server that remote users can use for a variety of purposes ranging from testing to content distribution.

To encourage people to use proxyware, malware owners pay them a portion of the proceeds; according to the researchers, some can earn up to $6,000 per month for renting out excess bandwidth.

Now, hackers are installing proxyware on Microsoft SQL servers to transmit earnings to their accounts. The experts stated server owners shouldn’t notice much other than interruptions and a delay in internet speeds.

Cybercriminals target Microsoft SQL servers since the endpoints’ IP addresses aren’t blacklisted.

Ahnlab cited Peer2Profit and IPRoyal in its report. Cybercriminals bundle these with adware and malware. Once the victim installs Proxyware, attackers will see it as a new proxy that third parties can utilize for any reason, including criminal activities.

This cyberattack may be selling your bandwidth

This campaign has been active since June 2022, researchers claim. Proxyware is on the rise due to its capacity to remain undetected for lengthy periods of time, earning operators considerable revenue.

MS-SQL users should also be careful of crypto miners, another sort of malware that may slow down but not damage the target device. Crypto miners mine bitcoins for malware operators, which can use a lot of computational power and generate high electricity costs.

