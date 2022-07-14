Advertisement
Mobilink Microfinance Bank won a training-and-development contract

MMBL has partnered with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).

  • More than 1,500 frontline staff will be enrolled in IBP’s education and training programmes.
  • MMBL is Pakistan’s largest digital financial bank.
Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has partnered with the Facility of Bankers Pakistan (IBP). The country’s foremost banking training institute, to educate its employees and improve customer service and delivery standards.

More than 1,500 MMBL frontline staff will be enrolled in IBP’s banking education and training programmes. IBP Superior Qualification and IBP Microfinance Diploma.

Ghazanfar Azzam, president and CEO of MMBL and Khawlah Usman, director of marketing and sales at IBP. Inked the agreement this week in front of senior executives from both companies. They committed to providing quality banking services to clients through significant cooperation.

MMBL President and CEO Ghazanfar Azzam remarked, “We’re pleased to join Pakistan’s most prominent banking institute, IBP.”

“The Institute’s long-term commitment to creating technically trained banking service professionals fits our focus on providing the highest standards in banking service delivery and client handling. Our staff’ banking education at IBP would improve efficiency and client happiness, he added.

Khawlah Usman, IBP’s Director of Marketing and Sales, remarked, “We welcome MMBL’s young and vibrant personnel.”

IBP has been diversifying and enriching Pakistan’s banking industry for nearly 70 years. We’re committed to educating and upskilling banking personnel to meet the industry’s increasing demands, opportunities, and challenges, he added.

MMBL is Pakistan’s largest digital financial bank, with over 40 million registered customers, 15 million monthly active mobile wallets, and 100 branches. The Bank streamlines nationwide access to simple financial solutions for customers.

The relationship with IBP supports MMBL’s mission to be the industry’s “Employer of Choice” by fostering professional excellence and career advancement.

In the following months, MMBL plans to expand its organizational development offering with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) posted a 98 per cent...

