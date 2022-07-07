Motive brings AI Connect to Pakistan

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country.

Motive built its AI team in Lahore.

Motive is holding its first AI conference in Pakistan.

Motive (previously KeepTruckin) is a success in Pakistan. Global firm having offices in US, Canada, Pakistan, India, Estonia, and Taiwan.

It provides AI to underserved physical economy businesses including haulage, construction, energy, agriculture, and supply chain.

These companies use sophisticated operations to transport trillions of dollars in goods. It’s expensive, inefficient, time-consuming, and climate-insensitive. Motive helps them increase safety, productivity, and efficiency.

In the past, technology companies would set up their research and development centers in the developed world and only send standard engineering work to developing countries like Pakistan.

Motive, on the other hand, has been different because it set up its main AI team in Lahore. In the last few years, this team has made a lot of progress by putting their AI on hundreds of thousands of IoT devices in the field to do things like identify drivers, find unsafe driving behaviors, and give automated coaching, to name a few.

Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world, and the number of young people living there is growing.

We have more than 600,000 IT workers, and over 25,000 new college graduates join the workforce every year. We have about 17,000 software companies that sell their services to more than 120 countries around the world. Last year, these IT exports brought in $3 billion.

But even though there are a lot of smart people and good universities, there aren’t that many companies that offer services and startups that make products in the AI space.

Motive is holding its first AI conference in Pakistan to promote AI, close the gap between industry and academia, and get more engineers interested in AI.

