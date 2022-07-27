Moto G 5G (2022) price in Pakistan & specification

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) has a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Diminsity 700 processor. It has a 6.5-inch screen. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Moto G 5G (2022) price in Pakistan

Its expected cost will be Rs. 93016.08/-

Moto G 5G specification

DISPLAY Size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 270 PPI Technology: IPS LCD Refresh rate: 90Hz Screen-to-body: 81.50 % Features: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HARDWARE System chip: System chip: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor: 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 GPU: GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 RAM: 4GB Internal storage: 64GB Storage expansion: microSDXC Device type: Smartphone OS: Android (12) BATTERY Capacity: 5000 mAh Type: Not user replaceable Max charge speed: Wired: 10.0W CAMERA Rear: Triple camera Main camera: 50 MP (PDAF) Specifications: Aperture size: Focal length: 26 mm; Pixel size: Second camera: 2 MP (Macro) Specifications: Aperture size: F2.4 Third camera: 2 MP (Depth information) Specifications: Aperture size: F2.4 Video recording: Yes Front: 13 MP DESIGN Dimensions: 6.51 x 2.98 x 0.37 inches (165.4 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm) Weight: 7.20 oz (204.0 g) Materials: Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Biometrics: Biometrics: Fingerprint (touch) Keys: Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key CELLULAR 5G: n2, n5, n25, n30, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78 LTE (FDD): Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(AWS-1), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700 a), 13(700 c), 14(700 PS), 17(700 b), 18(800 Lower), 19(800 Upper), 20(800 DD), 25(1900+), 26(850+), 29(700 d), 30(2300 WCS), 66(AWS-3), 71(600) LTE (TDD): Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+), 48(3600) UMTS: Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900) Data Speed: LTE-A, HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s SIM type: Nano SIM MULTIMEDIA Headphones: 3.5mm jack Speakers: Earpiece, Loudspeaker Screen mirroring: Wireless screen share Additional microphone(s): for Noise cancellation CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES Bluetooth: 5.1 Wi-Fi: 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot USB: Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0 Features: Charging Location: Location: GPS, A-GPS, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass

