Moto G 5G (2022) price in Pakistan & specification

Moto One 5G: A competitor with iPhone SE 2020; know the price & specifications
Motorola has recently announced Moto One 5G in the United States. The...
The Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) has a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Diminsity 700 processor. It has a 6.5-inch screen. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera on the front.
Its expected cost will be Rs. 93016.08/-
