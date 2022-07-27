Advertisement
Moto G 5G (2022) price in Pakistan & specification

Moto G 5G (2022)

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) has a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Diminsity 700 processor. It has a 6.5-inch screen. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Moto G 5G (2022) price in Pakistan

Its expected cost will be Rs. 93016.08/-

Moto G 5G specification

DISPLAY

Size:6.5 inches
Resolution:1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 270 PPI
Technology:IPS LCD
Refresh rate:90Hz
Screen-to-body:81.50 %
Features:Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

HARDWARE

<strong>System chip</strong> - The System-on-a-Chip includes many of the device’s hardware modules like the processor, GPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wireless radio. This field shows what particular system chip is used in the phone. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">System chip:		MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
Processor:2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55
<strong>GPU</strong> - The graphics processor is important for the smooth operation of the system and especially in games and other applications that may involve complex graphics and animations. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">GPU:		Mali-G57 MC2
RAM:4GB
Internal storage:64GB
Storage expansion:microSDXC
Device type:Smartphone
OS:Android (12)
BATTERY

</p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Capacity:		5000 mAh
Type:Not user replaceable
Max charge speed:Wired: 10.0W

CAMERA

Rear:Triple camera
Main camera:50 MP (PDAF)
Specifications:
</div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; 
<div> <p> <strong>Pixel size</strong> - The size of an individual pixel on a camera's sensor. The bigger, the better. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Second camera:2 MP (Macro)
Specifications:Aperture size: F2.4
Third camera:2 MP (Depth information)
Specifications:Aperture size: F2.4
Video recording:Yes
Front:13 MP

DESIGN

Dimensions:6.51 x 2.98 x 0.37 inches (165.4 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm)
Weight:7.20 oz (204.0 g)
Materials:Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
<p> <strong>Biometrics</strong> - Features and sensors that replace a traditional PIN or password as means of identification when unlocking your device. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Biometrics:		Fingerprint (touch)
Keys:Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
CELLULAR

5G:n2, n5, n25, n30, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78
LTE (FDD):Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(AWS-1), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700 a), 13(700 c), 14(700 PS), 17(700 b), 18(800 Lower), 19(800 Upper), 20(800 DD), 25(1900+), 26(850+), 29(700 d), 30(2300 WCS), 66(AWS-3), 71(600)
LTE (TDD):Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+), 48(3600)
UMTS:Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900)
Data Speed:LTE-A, HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s
SIM type:Nano SIM

MULTIMEDIA

Headphones:3.5mm jack
Speakers:Earpiece, Loudspeaker
Screen mirroring:Wireless screen share
Additional microphone(s):for Noise cancellation

CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES

Bluetooth:5.1
Wi-Fi:802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
USB:Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0
Features:Charging
<p> <strong>Location</strong> - This field shows the positioning systems supported by the device. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Location:		GPS, A-GPS, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning
Sensors:Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass
