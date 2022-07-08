Motorola and the San Diego Padres have an AR baseball game

The Padres will put the Motorola logo on their sleeves next season.

Motorola is announcing a new augmented reality game.

Up to four players can play at a time.

Motorola and the San Diego Padres announced an augmented reality game today. Next season, MLB uniforms will have ads on the sleeves, and the Padres will have the Motorola logo. This game was created through a new partnership.

The game combines the Motorola Edge Plus and Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses with the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. Check it out in Petco Park’s Padres Hall of Fame.

Motorola believes in the potential of cooperation and collaboration to advance new technologies, and it’s happy to join with the San Diego Padres to deliver this groundbreaking AR fan experience to the Padres Hall of Fame. Through Motorola, Lenovo, and Qualcomm’s revolutionary technologies, we’re making that ambition a reality.

The rules of the game are pretty simple, and it’s a lot of fun to play. At Petco Park, up to four people can play at once. To win, you have to throw baseballs at targets on the field. Some are closer and easier to get to than others, and some of them move. Depending on how hard the target is to hit, hitting it can get you a single, a double, a triple, and so on. You’ll also see some famous Padres. After all, you’ll be doing this at the Padres Hall of Fame.

I got to try out this experience at a Motorola-sponsored event in Chicago. I couldn’t take pictures at the time, but it was a lot of fun, as I said. You basically aim at the targets by looking at them, and then you use the c as a kind of controller. It’s easy for first-time players to learn, which is important since it will be shown at the Padres Hall of Fame.

