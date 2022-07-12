Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is anticipated to debut in 2022. It...
Later this month, Motorola’s 2022 camera flagship is expected to be introduced in China; the device will employ Samsung’s brand-new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Although it first surfaced under the code name “Frontier,” we now know that the device will probably be sold under the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
The phone will be upgraded to the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and according to rumors, its 4,500mAh battery will be able to receive cable charging at a rate of up to 125W (up from 68W).
The display, a 6.67″ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, should essentially be the same.
Motorola presented the 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths for the three cameras in the Edge 30 Ultra.
Most smartphones have a wider main camera than that (let’s say 23mm), and their ultra-wide-angle lens has a focal length that is even shorter (13mm or so). Soon enough, the details of it will become clear.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 81,999.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP AF, LED Flash
|Front Camera
|60 MP (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Blue
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 898
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available
|Protection
|No
