Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Later this month, Motorola’s 2022 camera flagship is expected to be introduced in China; the device will employ Samsung’s brand-new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Although it first surfaced under the code name “Frontier,” we now know that the device will probably be sold under the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

The phone will be upgraded to the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and according to rumors, its 4,500mAh battery will be able to receive cable charging at a rate of up to 125W (up from 68W).

The display, a 6.67″ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, should essentially be the same.

Motorola presented the 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths for the three cameras in the Edge 30 Ultra.

Most smartphones have a wider main camera than that (let’s say 23mm), and their ultra-wide-angle lens has a focal length that is even shorter (13mm or so). Soon enough, the details of it will become clear.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 81,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz DISPLAY Type OLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP AF, LED Flash Front Camera 60 MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Blue PLATFORM OS Android 12 CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 898 GPU Adreno 620 MEMORY Internal 128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM Card slot No BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available Protection No

