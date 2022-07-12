Advertisement
  Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Later this month, Motorola’s 2022 camera flagship is expected to be introduced in China; the device will employ Samsung’s brand-new 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Although it first surfaced under the code name “Frontier,” we now know that the device will probably be sold under the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

The phone will be upgraded to the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and according to rumors, its 4,500mAh battery will be able to receive cable charging at a rate of up to 125W (up from 68W).

The display, a 6.67″ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, should essentially be the same.

Motorola presented the 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths for the three cameras in the Edge 30 Ultra.

Most smartphones have a wider main camera than that (let’s say 23mm), and their ultra-wide-angle lens has a focal length that is even shorter (13mm or so). Soon enough, the details of it will become clear.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 81,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
DISPLAY
TypeOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP AF, LED Flash
Front Camera60 MP (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorBlue
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 898
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORY
Internal128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
Card slotNo
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable & Built in Available
ProtectionNo

 

Also Read

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is anticipated to debut in 2022. It...

